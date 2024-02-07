Governor Abbott Announces Mont Belvieu Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Mont Belvieu has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Mont Belvieu on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“As our city continues to grow, so does the audience and demand for live music,” said Mayor Joey McWilliams. “We’ve had such an amazing response from the community to our Rock the Park concert series – we see Mont Belvieu becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community as a natural extension of that. We can’t wait to have more music in Mont Belvieu.”

“Working on behalf of our community to help make Mont Belvieu a Music Friendly Texas Community has been exciting,” said Mont Belvieu Communications and Marketing Director Brian Ligon. “Our local musicians, music educators, venue owners, and others have been part of this process. Knowing that Mont Belvieu is committed to growing the music scene and music education for our residents is something we are incredibly proud of.”

“We are honored and proud to have our city named as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Director of Fine Arts and Director of Bands for Barbers Hill ISD Chris Brannan. “This accolade speaks to the level of talent in Mont Belvieu, along with the talent in our school community at Barbers Hill ISD.”

“This is exciting for everyone.” said Dencie Lee School of Performing Arts owner Dencie Lee. “I feel the Music Friendly Texas program in our community will help bring to the forefront the importance of music, whether in education or performance.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Mont Belvieu will be held on Monday, February 12, at the Mont Belvieu Council Chamber and will include speakers from the Mont Belvieu community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Mont Belvieu Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Monday, February 12 at 6:00 PM

Mont Belvieu Council Chamber

11607 Eagle Dr

Mont Belvieu, TX 77580

More details: facebook.com/events/1330685100939912/

Inquiries may be directed to Brian Ligon, Communications & Marketing Director, City of Mont Belvieu, (281) 576-2213, bligon@montbelvieu.net

Mont Belvieu becomes the 57th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.