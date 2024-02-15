Meet the Acces Alder Lake: Azulle’s best-selling Mini PC Unleashes Remarkable Energy Efficiency and Productivity

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alder Lake is the recent upgrade for Access mini PCs from Azulle, a leading OEM of mini PCs and mini PC sticks. Access with Alder Lake promises high performance and maximizes productivity beyond limits, making it ideal for businesses looking for a reliable, portable, and faster PC.

With the recent upgrade, Access is now powered by the 12th generation of Intel Core processors, an innovative leap in processing power for Azulle's fanless portable computing. The update represents unparalleled efficiency, especially in the enterprise space. Access Alder Lake features a single chip that seamlessly integrates power-efficient (E-cores) and high-performance (P-cores). This innovative hybrid architecture enhances simultaneous task management for increased productivity, in addition to enabling greater energy efficiency.

This powerhouse stands as a testament to Azulle's commitment to innovation and efficiency. Whether for home entertainment or diverse business purposes, such as digital signage, remote work, video conferencing, education, IoT, and kiosks, the solution-driven Access is well-equipped to enhance performance and ensure efficiency across various applications.

Key Features of the Access Alder Lake:

● Silent and efficient operation: Using cutting-edge passive cooling technology, the device's lifespan is extended for quiet and effective operation.

● Peak Performance: Harness your system's full potential with a choice of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB eMMC memory, enabling effortless multitasking and providing abundant storage for swift data access.

● Customized experience: Tailor the Access to your preferences by adding your own software or your choice of operating system: Windows 11 Pro, Windows IoT Enterprise, or Linux.

● Seamless Connectivity: Connect all peripherals with a wide array of ports, including 1xUSB-3.0, 1xUSB-C 3.0, HD output, micro SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.2.

● Always Connected: Experience 24/7 operation and connectivity with an adjustable Wi-Fi antenna (Wi-Fi 6 compatible) and Ethernet port, ensuring direct and reliable Internet access.

● Versatile Display Power: Built with a USB Type-C Port for dual-display support in 4K@60FPS with any compatible HD-ready display, TV, monitor, or projector. providing an optimal solution for digital signage & multitasking across multiple screens.

Ready to elevate your computing experience? The Access with Alder Lake is available for pre-order on Azulle.com, starting at [insert price]. For further details or to inquire about discounted pricing for bulk orders, please contact us at 786-233-6769 or via email at sales@azulle.com.

About Azulle

Azulle is a leading brand and manufacturer of mini PCs, dedicated to developing and introducing practical, innovative solutions for homes and businesses. What began as a small local Miami team creating a single product, is now a large family of unique and talented people driven to pioneer the future of technology. The company provides customers with cutting-edge devices and premiere US-based customer service and technical support. All products are distinctly designed by a team of avid technology lovers and visionaries inspired by real people’s needs.