THE HEART AND SOUL OF SAINT-HENRI February 8, 2024 to May 11, 2025 at Pointe-à-Callière

A unique immersion into the history and life of the neighbourhood of Saint-Henri, from the past to the present

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal’s archaeology and history complex, presents The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri, an exhibition celebrating the singular history of this Montréal neighbourhood. Explore Saint-Henri over the years and through its iconic sites, while meeting the men and women who forged the neighbourhood’s soul. See it starting February 8, 2024!

Did you know that Montréal’s iconic industrial neighbourhood of Saint-Henri was once the third most densely populated city in Québec*? The exhibition takes a unique and extensive look back at the neighbourhood, showcasing its devoted community over the years. Brimming with 380 objects on loan from 34 private and institutional lenders, including the Société historique de Saint-Henri, the exhibition puts into perspective this unique neighbourhood’s evolution over some 350 years.

Presented as a journey into the daily lives of residents through various eras, the exhibition transports visitors from iconic neighbourhood sites to its population’s more private settings. Featured are first-hand accounts, photos, films, objects, models, and artwork that bear witness to the constant evolution of this lively neighbourhood. Over 300 audiovisual and iconographic documents punctuate the exhibition layout.

“More than ever in keeping with our mission to foster an appreciation for Montréal’s past and present, The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri pays tribute to this Montréal neighbourhood whose industrial past made a significant contribution to its development. In this exhibition, we are inviting the public to discover or rediscover the history of this neighbourhood through hundreds of objects, images, and audiovisual documents, authentic witnesses that offer a moving immersion into the heart of this iconic area of the city.” – Anne Élisabeth Thibault, Executive Director of Pointe-à-Callière

* Prior to its annexation to Montréal in 1905, Saint-Henri was the 3rd most populous city in Québec, with a population of 24,165 people.

A MEANINGFUL HISTORY IN THE CITY

From the artisanal village of Saint-Henri des tanneries, to a prosperous industrial and working-class town, to today’s neighbourhood in transformation, each era has left its mark on history. The exhibition showcases 18th and 19th century objects from recent archaeological digs that bear witness to the neighbourhood’s artisanal tanning past, while exploring its industrial evolution through the diversity of manufactured products that built its reputation and shaped its architectural landscape. From its ongoing evolution to its pride in its past, the exhibition examines the neighbourhood’s changes and its current projects.

A DEDICATED AND ACTIVE COMMUNITY

The exhibition is also a celebration of the committed and united community that has always been at the heart of Saint-Henri. From artisanal know-how to social struggles that have left their mark on Québec, explore the private lives of Saint-Henri’s inhabitants through their activities in the spheres of culture, religion, and sports. Taking a participatory approach, several objects in the exhibition are a direct appeal to the population, offering moving testimonies. The exhibition also highlights the many innovative community and artistic initiatives that are shaking up the neighbourhood today.

RELATED ACTIVITIES

Guided tours

20-minute guided tours take place every day. Join our enthusiastic guides on a journey through the exhibition. Lively interaction will give you the opportunity to delve into Saint-Henri’s history and ask your questions!

Free with your admission ticket

Every day except Monday (schedules at the ticket counter)

Option to book a 50-minute guided tour for groups of more than 15 people ($)



Lecture: The Afro-descendant History of Saint-Henri

Presented by historian and Saint-Henri resident Dorothy Williams, Ph.D., this lecture examines the history of Montréal’s Black communities and, more specifically, that of the Saint-Henri neighbourhood. This side of Montréal history will be brought to light through the history of the neighbourhood, its key sites, and important individuals in the Black community.

This lecture is presented as part of Black History Month.

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 pm

$7 for the general public and $4 for members

Space is limited, reservations required via the Museum’s website



Lecture: Saint-Henri’s Industrial Past: Issues of Heritage and Memory

Saint-Henri—once a village, then an independent municipality, and now a Montréal neighbourhood—is distinguished by its very long and rich industrial past. This lecture will look back on key moments in this industrial history before addressing issues surrounding the preservation and appreciation of its remaining traces. Which elements of this heritage should be preserved? Which memories must be passed down and highlighted? A lecture by Joanne Burgess, historian and professor in the Department of History at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 1 pm

$7 for the general public and $4 for members

Space is limited, reservations required via the Museum’s website



ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The exhibition The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri is produced by Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal’s archaeology and history complex. The Museum thanks its lenders, sponsors, and partners, including Hôtel InterContinental Montréal, La Presse, Tourisme Montréal, and the City of Montréal.

ABOUT POINTE-À-CALLIÈRE, MONTRÉAL ARCHAEOLOGY AND HISTORY COMPLEX

Inaugurated in 1992, on the city’s 350th anniversary, Pointe-à-Callière is today the largest archaeology museum in Canada and the busiest history museum in Montréal. Rising above a concentrated number of historic and archaeological sites of national significance—including the birthplace of Montréal—, the Museum has a mission to preserve its collections and to further knowledge, while showcasing and fostering an appreciation for Montréal’s archaeological and historical heritage. This mission is carried out through various activities focused on conservation, research, presentation, education, and inclusion, along with community initiatives benefiting both Montrealers and visitors to the city.

Pointe-à-Callière, proud partner of the City of Montréal.

