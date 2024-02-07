According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the growth of the chronic pain market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes and cancer, rise in awareness and access to treatment, alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to addictive opioids, holistic approach, efforts by the organization and upsurge in the geriatric population.

New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Pain Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Players - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Amzell, Bayer, and Others

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the growth of the chronic pain market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes and cancer, rise in awareness and access to treatment, alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to addictive opioids, holistic approach, efforts by the organization and upsurge in the geriatric population.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted chronic pain market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pain Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for chronic pain across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed population of chronic pain in the US was reported as 36 million in 2022.

Prominent companies working in the domain of chronic pain, including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Propella Therapeutics, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bayer, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neurofix Pharma, Stayble Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Wex Pharmaceuticals, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Nordic Bioscience A/S, Xalud Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for chronic pain.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for chronic pain. These novel chronic pain therapies are anticipated to enter the chronic pain market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for chronic pain treatment include ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), HP-5000 (Diclofenac sodium), Reboxetine (AXS-14), CINGAL, Vixotrigine (BIIB074), TNX-102 SL, TLC599, CNTX-4975, BRIXADI (Buprenorphine, CAM2038), CGS-200-5, AMZ001, Resiniferatoxin (RTX), BAY2395840, LX-9211, QIXLEEF (PPP001), CBD, LY3556050 (CNTX-0290), NFX88, STA363, Lorecivivint (SM04690), Halneuron, Sprifermin, XT-150, Cebranopadol (PRK-101), and others.

Chronic Pain Overview

The International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) defines pain as an unpleasant sensory and emotional encounter linked to actual or potential tissue damage, or expressed in terms of such damage. It can arise from injury or from the brain's inability to properly process pain signals. Chronic pain often manifests gradually and gives rise to symptoms such as fatigue, sleep disturbances, decreased appetite, loss of taste for food, weight loss, reduced libido, and constipation. Prolonged, persistent pain may contribute to the development of depression and anxiety, disrupting various aspects of daily life. Individuals experiencing chronic pain may become inactive, withdraw socially, and become overly focused on their physical health. The resulting psychological and social impairment can be severe, leading to a virtual loss of functionality. Typically, a diagnosis of chronic pain is not made until the patient has consistently experienced pain for three to six months. The diagnostic process often involves a series of tests, procedures, and a comprehensive review of symptoms and medical history. The specific tests conducted by the doctor depend on the location and cause of the pain, as well as other accompanying symptoms. These tests may encompass blood tests, imaging, and nerve testing.





Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Total Diagnosed Cases of Chronic Pain

Severity-specific Cases of Chronic Pain

Age-specific Cases of Chronic Pain

Cause-specific Cases of Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain Treatment Market

There are various approaches to managing chronic, severe, and persistent pain, encompassing pharmacological, adjunct, non-pharmacological, and interventional treatments. The range of pharmacological options for addressing chronic pain is extensive and includes non-opioid analgesics like non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, and aspirin. Additionally, medications such as tramadol, opioids, and antiepileptic drugs (such as gabapentin or pregabalin) may prove beneficial. Moreover, antidepressants like tricyclic antidepressants and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), topical analgesics, muscle relaxers, N-methyl-d-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonists, and alpha 2 adrenergic agonists are also potential pharmacological therapies for addressing chronic pain.

Effectively managing pain, especially in cases of chronic pain, is most successfully achieved through an approach that prioritizes the patient and integrates various disciplines, which may involve the use of pharmacotherapy. Generally, medications for pain management can be broadly categorized into nonopioids and opioids. Approved drugs for addressing chronic pain stemming from various causes include EMGALITY (galcanezumab-gnlm), AIMOVIG (Eptinezumab), TARLIGE (Mirogabalin besylate), LYRICA (pregabalin), ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), PENNSAID, AIMOVIG (Erenumab-aooe), AJOVY (Fremanezumab), VYEPTI (Eptinezumab), and the recently approved QULIPTA (atogepant).

To address unfulfilled market demands and enhance treatment options for Chronic Pain, numerous market participants are actively engaged in developing innovative single-agent molecules or exploring combinations and dosage adjustments for established therapies. The study anticipates the introduction of multiple therapies, which is likely to propel market expansion throughout the research duration.

Key Chronic Pain Therapies and Companies

ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

HP-5000 (Diclofenac sodium): Noven Pharmaceuticals

Reboxetine (AXS-14): Pfizer

CINGAL: Anika Therapeutics

Vixotrigine (BIIB074): Biogen

TNX-102 SL: Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company

CNTX-4975: Centrexion Therapeutics

BRIXADI (Buprenorphine, CAM2038): Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

CGS-200-5: Propella Therapeutics

AMZ001: Amzell

Resiniferatoxin (RTX): Sorrento Therapeutics

BAY2395840: Bayer

LX-9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

QIXLEEF (PPP001): Tetra Bio-Pharma

CBD: Pure Green Pharmaceuticals

LY3556050 (CNTX-0290): Eli Lilly and Company

NFX88: Neurofix Pharma

STA363: Stayble Therapeutics

Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutics

Halneuron: Wex Pharmaceuticals

Sprifermin: EMD Serono Research & Development Institute/Nordic Bioscience A/S

XT-150: Xalud Therapeutics

Cebranopadol (PRK-101): Tris Pharma

Chronic Pain Market Dynamics

The chronic pain market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. According to the CDC, in the US itself, around 50 million adults suffer from chronic daily pain, with approximately 20 million experiencing high-impact chronic pain that significantly disrupts daily life or work activities. This highlights a substantial opportunity in this area. If the drug demonstrates efficacy comparable to opioids but with a superior safety profile, label expansion into other indications seems highly likely. There is a latent demand for drugs that are cost-effective, non-addictive, easy to administer, and free of side effects. With over two-thirds of patients grappling with moderate to severe chronic pain and opioids constituting the primary treatment, both patients and physicians are eagerly anticipating non-opioid alternatives.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic pain market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic pain market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the chronic pain market. The complexity of diagnosis is exacerbated by inadequate medical history, the utilization of inappropriate tests, and the presence of multiple diseases, often resulting in delayed or misdiagnosis. Additionally, the unclear correlation between depression and chronic pain complicates symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment, contributing to an elevated global disease burden. The significant threat posed to the chronic pain market stems from drug addiction, primarily driven by opioids and accompanied by substantial health, societal, and economic consequences.

Moreover, chronic pain treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the chronic pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the chronic pain market growth.

Chronic Pain Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Chronic Pain Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Chronic Pain Companies Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Anika Therapeutics, Biogen, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Propella Therapeutics, Amzell, Sorrento Therapeutics, Bayer, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Tetra Bio-Pharma, Pure Green Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Neurofix Pharma, Stayble Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Wex Pharmaceuticals, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Nordic Bioscience A/S, Xalud Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, and others Key Chronic Pain Therapies ZILOSUL (pentosan polysulfate sodium), HP-5000 (Diclofenac sodium), Reboxetine (AXS-14), CINGAL, Vixotrigine (BIIB074), TNX-102 SL, TLC599, CNTX-4975, BRIXADI (Buprenorphine, CAM2038), CGS-200-5, AMZ001, Resiniferatoxin (RTX), BAY2395840, LX-9211, QIXLEEF (PPP001), CBD, LY3556050 (CNTX-0290), NFX88, STA363, Lorecivivint (SM04690), Halneuron, Sprifermin, XT-150, Cebranopadol (PRK-101), and others

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Pain Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Pain Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pain Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Pain Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Pain Market Analysis 12. Chronic Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

