Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Strensiq, asfotase alfa, Date of authorisation: 28/08/2015, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

The European Medicines Agency decided that Strensiq’s benefits are greater than its risks and it be authorised for use in the EU.

The Agency noted that hypophosphatasia is a serious and life-threatening disease for which no treatment is authorised. Although the main study was small and did not directly compare Strensiq with another treatment or with untreated patients, the Agency considered that the improvement seen in the bones and the apparent growth was relevant. Given that hypophosphatasia is an extremely rare disease, data in this population will likely remain limited. Regarding safety, injection site reactions and other side effects were considered manageable with the recommendations in place.

Strensiq has been authorised under ‘exceptional circumstances’. This is because it has not been possible to obtain complete information about Strensiq due to the rarity of the disease. Every year, the Agency will review any new information that becomes available and this overview will be updated as necessary.

