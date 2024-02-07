Brooklyn Bus Accident Vicitim to Recieve $837,500.00 Settlement - Kings County Case #507593/2018

Personal Injury Attorney

A client of the firm settled her case for $837.5k on February 2, 2024 and during the second day of jury selection in Kings County Supreme Court, Brooklyn, NY.

The Best Brooklyn Bus Accident Lawyer makes the best advocate” — Michael J. Redenburg

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn Bus Accident Lawyer announces settlement

Stemming from a 2017 bus accident in Brooklyn, a client of the firm settled her case for $837,500.00 on February 2, 2024. The settlement was reached during the second day of jury selection in Kings County Supreme Court, Brooklyn, NY, located at 360 Adams Street.

Facts as alleged by the Plaintiff. The plaintiff alleged that while working and ensuring that her mentally challenged clients boarded the bus safely, the doors of the bus closed in on her body and she was dragged as she attempted to board the bus. Because she could not leave her clients, she continued on the bus and contacted her employer. When she got back to her employer’s office, a report was filled out and she then went to the hospital. However, the bus driver claimed that he was unaware of this incident and further, there was no report generated by the bus driver’s employer.

Thereafter, she was unable to return to work and received extensive medical treatment due to the injuries she sustained, to include bilateral shoulder injuries, bilateral ankle injuries, neck and back injuries. As a result of the neck and back injuries she sustained, she underwent two fusion surgeries.

The law firm of Michael J. Redenburg, Esq. PC continues to represent Brooklyn residents that are injured in all different types of accidents, including auto, truck, motorcycle and e-bike accidents. Our office is located in the heart of Lower Manhattan and conveniently accessible by train, as the Bowling Green train station is only steps away. If you have been injured due to the fault of another, call us at 212-240-9465 and learn how we can help to get the Wheels of Justice spinning for you today.