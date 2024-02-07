Ashley presents “Ashley House” at Resorts World Las Vegas for Big Game Weekend with Performances by HARDY, ERNEST, and Cooper Alan

Free event to host three nights of Country music performances kicking off Thursday, February 8, 2024

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the 2024 Big Game Weekend in Las Vegas, Ashley the largest furniture store Brand in North America, presents “Ashley House”, a FREE and open-to-the-public music and brand experience located on the Las Vegas strip. Ashley House will take over DawgHouse Saloon and Sportsbook inside Resorts World for five days leading up to the Big Game beginning Wednesday, February 7 through Sunday, February 11 from 12:00 p.m. PST to 11:00 p.m. PST.

Fans can sit back, relax, and immerse themselves in the comfort of Ashley’s game-ready lounge while celebrating the excitement of the Big Game Weekend in Las Vegas with unforgettable and intimate musical performances. A 21 and over event, nightly performances powered by Ashley House from Country music’s top artists are first-come, first-served standing room only and will feature performances by:

● Cooper Alan : Thursday, February 8 at 9:30 p.m. PST

● ERNEST : Friday, February 9 at 10:30 p.m. PST

● HARDY : Saturday, February 10 at 9:30 p.m. PST

“I can’t wait to celebrate the Big Game Weekend in Vegas at Ashley House,” shares ERNEST. “There’s no better way to get ready for the game than to listen to some country music. Hope to see you there - it’s gonna be a good time!”

“Football and music bring people together, so what better way to celebrate the Big Game than with Ashley House, a combination of the two!” said Cooper Alan. “Fans are in for a real treat thanks to Ashley; it’s going to be a party.”

Beyond access to these can’t miss shows, Ashley will also take over DawgHouse Saloon’s bar, restaurant, and Sportsbook area. Guests will be able to experience Ashley products such as the Belziani Leather Sofa , the Next-Gen Durapella Power Recliner , and the Maimz Sofa to have maximum comfort while watching the Big Game. Attendees can expect photo moments, merch giveaways, and the option to live shop Ashley’s new leather collection, recliners, and sofas featured within the venue via QR codes.

“At Ashley, we are continuously strategizing new opportunities to showcase our brand in relevant and unique ways to keep Ashley top of mind with consumers,” said Kelly Davis, VP of Marketing Strategy at Ashley Global Retail. “We’re excited to host Ashley House in Vegas during a high traffic time, to show consumers that Ashley has the product they are looking for at the price they like. Through this activation, consumers will not only get to test out the furniture, but they will get the full experience of watching sports, hanging out with friends, and enjoying entertainment from the comfort of Ashley, envisioning how Ashley could fit into their home.”

Following Big Game Weekend, Ashley will donate all furniture from Ashley House to local first responders to refresh their living space in gratitude for sacrificing their Super Bowl Sunday to keep fans safe.

To find out more about Ashley House, fans can visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/home-on-tour/ and to shop the Ashley House featured furniture collections, visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/promo/events/ .

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries.



Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com. Connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook , YouTube and TikTok , and check out our design-focused boards on Pinterest .

About HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Kicking down the door on his next chapter of music now, he returns with “QUIT!!,” an autobiographical and referential spoken word track that recaps his journey to becoming "Nashville’s nü-metal king” (Los Angeles Times). HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to nearly four billion career streams. The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales. The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A 5X ACM award winner and 2X CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 13 No. 1 singles including his own 2X platinum No. 1 “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me,” and game-changing 2X platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson. He also kinged the rock radio charts with “JACK,” and Top 5 single “SOLD OUT.” He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and just announced his 15-date Quit!! tour, headlining amphitheaters and arenas across North America all summer.

About ERNEST

Nashville's most unpredictable hitmaker ERNEST is “The Charmer” (MusicRow), a triple threat talent and one of Music City's on the rise artist/writers who is changing the status quo. The two-time 2023 ACM Award nominee and 2022 + 2023 Variety Hitmaker fuses influences ranging from Eminem to George Jones, crafting a twist-heavy verse style that's become his signature, proving its mettle, and earning him nine No. 1 hits to date. The eccentric free spirit and 2X CMA Triple Play Award winner dropped the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed album FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) in 2023, rebranding the collection FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, doubling its track list with 13 fresh cuts. The March 2022-released original has been praised as one of Holler and The Tennessean's best albums of the year, showcasing the more classically country side of his craft. Stepping into a new era, his latest offering “Kiss Of Death” gives a taste of what's to come in his anticipated next chapter of music. Consistently putting on a show that proves “ERNEST creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar), he delivers dynamic performances, whether on the road as direct support on Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour, Brooks & Dunn’s upcoming Reboot 2024 Tour, or during his own headlining dates.

About Cooper Alan

A rising star with the spirit of a true entertainer, a penchant for outside-the-box thinking and a growing, self-built audience, Cooper Alan is an artist willing to take country music where others have never dreamed – and fans love him for it. Whether it’s a deeply personal, step-by-step romantic saga, or an off-the-wall party anthem, Alan’s music is already some of country’s most fearless work, and he’s just getting started. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, the independent artist has racked up more than 225 million streams, a massive digital presence with more than 14 million followers across all social media platforms, and a touring footprint that sold over 85,000 tickets to date. It all stems from an ability to meet fans where they are – a creative renegade freely mixing musical styles, with boundless energy, sharp writing and often, a sense of humor. But don’t be mistaken, there’s nothing gimmicky about it. After releasing Take Forever, a 5 song EP telling the real-life story behind his wedding in the Fall of 2023, Alan launched his Spring 2024 Tour, kicking off on February 1, hitting markets across the United States and making his debut in Australia. Recently named as a 2024 Pandora Ten Artist To Watch, Alan is hitting the ground running with single “Take Forever” quickly climbing the Sirius XM The Highway’s Hot 30 Weekend Countdown.

