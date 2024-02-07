Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: February 07, 2024 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $5.6 Million Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Utica New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work has been completed on a $5.6 Million project to rehabilitate bridges along the vital North-South Arterial in the City of Utica. The project replaced bridge joints and made other repairs to four structures that carry State Routes 5, 8, and 12 over French Road and New York Susquehanna and Western Railway, enhancing safety, and improving travel along a key corridor for motorists looking to reach destinations in the Utica area as well as the Southern Tier, Adirondacks, and the New York State Thruway. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making critically important investments in our infrastructure that will improve resiliency and drive economic investment in our communities,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The completion of this bridge project on the North-South Arterial will ensure that a vital transit artery through the City of Utica remains open and keeps people and commerce on the move in the Mohawk Valley and across the state of New York.” In addition to replacing bridge joints, the project included repairs to the concrete substructures and medians. New lighting was added underneath the bridge above French Road, along with guide rail replacement on the northbound ramp to French Road, which was the final part of the project. The work on this project began in April this year, restricting traffic to one lane in each direction through mid-October. Traffic was opened to two lanes in time for possible snow removal in mid-October, with work continuing underneath the structures through January 23, 2024. Senator Joseph Griffo said, “As a member of the Senate’s Transportation Committee, I understand and recognize the importance of having safe, reliable, and modern infrastructure. The rehabilitation of several bridges along the North-South Arterial will enhance safety, improve travel and boost tourism and economic opportunity in the region." Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I appreciate the work by DOT that included the repairs to the North/South arterial. This highway provides crucial access for so many in our community. Knowing that the residents of the area have safe infrastructure to travel is a priority.” Assemblymember Brian Miller said, “The successful completion of the $5.6 million project to rehabilitate bridges along the North-South Arterial in the City of Utica marks a significant moment for motorists in Central New York. In my capacity as a member of the Assembly Committee on Transportation, I applaud projects of this nature that contribute to the enhancement of our infrastructure. The comprehensive scope of the project not only increases safety through replacing bridge joints, but also undertakes updates and repairs to the medians and concrete structures, lighting, and guide rails, aiming to augment safety for travelers. Given that these bridges serve as vital conduits for traffic, connecting tourists to destinations in the north country and the southern tier, as well as local traffic, their meticulous upkeep is of paramount importance. Thank you to Commissioner Dominguez and the New York State Department of Transportation, as well as the construction crews for their hard work.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said, “I am pleased that the New York State Department of Transportation rehabilitation project to the Arterial in Utica has been completed. This major thoroughfare is heavily traveled by Oneida County residents and visitors alike, and the improvements that have been made to the bridge structures will make driving on State Routes 5, 8, and 12 safer and more efficient. I applaud the DOT’s fast, high-quality work and know that it will enhance the continued growth of this community.” Utica Mayor Michael P. Galime said, “Maintenance of our transportation infrastructure is an integral part of keeping our community connected, safe, and aesthetically intact. The conclusion of this project marks the continued commitment and attention to detail of the NYS DOT. For that, Utica says thank you." Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org , or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow NYSDOT on X, formerly known as Twitter: @NYSDOT and MohawkValley@NYSDOTUtica. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.