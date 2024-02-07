Submit Release
Carper Applauds Final EPA Rule to Strengthen Soot Pollution Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final soot pollution rule that sets newer, more protective national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) pollution:

“I applaud EPA for finalizing this strong clean air rule that will safeguard public health and the environment. Particulate matter pollution is linked to serious health problems, like asthma, strokes, and heart attacks. Strengthening our clean air standards will prevent thousands of premature deaths and lost work days each year, and it will protect millions of Americans across our country, particularly those in downwind and disadvantaged communities.

“The simple truth is that air pollution is bad for our health, bad for our economy, and bad for our planet. EPA developed this rule based on sound science and it will bring us one step closer to ensuring every American breathes clean air — no matter where they live, work, or play.”

Senator Carper has long called for more protective NAAQS for PM pollution. In April 2020, Carper condemned the Trump Administration when it announced that it would not develop newer standards. In June 2020, Senator Carper led a letter urging EPA to pursue stronger standards. In December 2020, Carper again criticized the agency under the Trump Administration for failing to protect Americans from PM pollution. 

