Physicians' Education Resource® Scheduled to Host the First U.S. Conference for the Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Association

An exclusive opportunity to collaborate, learn and share the latest advancements in liver cancer with distinguished liver experts across the globe

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), a top educational resource for health care professionals across all specialties to advance patient care, is thrilled to announce its first time hosting a conference for The Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Association (APPLE). The APPLE conference will be held from July 18 to July 20, 2024, at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii, making it APPLE’s first time in the United States. As a midpoint between the east and west, Honolulu provides an idyllic setting for this annual meeting of international professionals in the field of liver cancer.



The APPLE Association is a professional organization committed to advancing research, prevention and treatment efforts related to primary liver cancer in the Asia-Pacific region. Their ongoing commitment involves facilitating intellectual collaborations and exchanges among physicians, scientists, and industry leaders. APPLE aims to share significant research findings for the effective treatment of liver cancer, fostering discussions on the latest advancements in liver diagnosis and care.

Ghassan Abou-Alfa, M.D., MBA, Linda L. Wong, M.D., and other international renowned liver cancer experts will discuss the following topics:

Molecular pathogenesis and pathology of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Surgery and liver transplantation for HCC

Locoregional therapy for HCC (including combination with systemic therapy)

Systemic therapy for advanced HCC, including immunotherapy, tyrosine kinase inhibitors and more

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

Fibrolamellar carcinoma

“We are honored to announce the collaboration between Physicians' Education Resource and the Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Association in hosting the inaugural conference,” said Jim Palatine, president of PER. “This milestone event, set against the backdrop of Honolulu, signifies our commitment to advancing global collaboration in liver cancer research, prevention, and treatment. Together, we embark on a journey to shape the future of patient care on an international scale.”

For event details and registration, please visit the 14th Asia-Pacific Primary Liver Cancer Expert Meeting event page.

About Physicians' Education Resource

Physicians' Education Resource®(PER), is committed to advancing patient care through professional education. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and approved as a nursing continuing education provider by the California Board of Registered Nursing, PER is the educational resource of choice for live and online activities for health care professionals across all specialties. Based on identified needs and practice gaps, PER provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management.

Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

MJH Life Sciences®

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be776fb-96dd-4fef-88e2-c5d131a6e36d