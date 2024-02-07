Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,759 in the last 365 days.

Alleo Labs Announces Publication on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Neuroscience Drug Discovery and Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alleo Labs, a pioneer in using machine learning to develop new therapeutics for neurological diseases, announced today a recent publication entitled “Navigating the Frontiers of Machine Learning in Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics” published online in the peer reviewed Journal of Pharmaceuticals (DOI: 10.3390/ph17020158) on January 25, 2024. 

The research review explores the increasing use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in developing new drugs for age-related conditions such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. Showcasing the most recent A.I. approaches and available patient data, the publication serves as a drug hunter’s roadmap for applying machine learning to different stages of neuroscience drug discovery. The article highlights the emergence of new neuroscience biotech companies focused on A.I., as well as recently formed partnerships between biotech companies and prominent industry leaders, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The publication also notes NVIDIA’s expanding role in supporting A.I.-based biotech companies and its growing dominance in all topics related to A.I., from chips to software solutions. 

“Given the recent progress in A.I., Alleo and other biotech startups are embracing every aspect to advance this new age of medicine,” said Jermaine Ross, Ph.D, co-founder and CEO of Alleo, and a former distinguished neuroscientist from the National Institutes of Health. “Brain diseases once thought to be undruggable are now becoming druggable with the help of A.I. We are excited about what we can achieve with A.I. and the invaluable capabilities the technology adds to our drug discovery programs in precision neuroscience.”  

The peer reviewed article is an open access publication that can be found at https://doi.org/10.3390/ph17020158. 

About Alleo Labs 
Alleo Labs is a biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine for chronic diseases of the central nervous system. Alleo merges large-scale computing and drug discovery to overcome challenges with treating brain diseases. With support from the NVIDIA Inception Program, Alleo is developing machine learning software to systematically program small-molecules, and optimize the development of safer, more effective treatments for neurodegeneration. Alleo’s lead program ALO-001 is a potential first-in-class deubiquitinating (DUB) enzyme inhibitor for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. 


Investor Contact: 
Mo Kagalwala  
ir@alleolabs.com 

Media Contact: 
Yoonjeong Cha 
media@alleolabs.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Alleo Labs Announces Publication on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Neuroscience Drug Discovery and Development

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more