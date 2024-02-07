When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 07, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk allergen Company Name: Richelieu Foods Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza

This announcement is to inform consumers that some recalled product was inadvertently shipped to some Whole Foods retail stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Richelieu Foods Inc. Wheeling Illinois has voluntarily recalled the 365 Whole Foods Market Vegan Ultimate Veggie Thin Crust Pizza, LOT CODE 06152024 with a best by date of 6/15/2024 because it may contain trace amounts of an undeclared Milk allergen. People who have allergies to Milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The potentially affected product is a 13.7 oz pizza packaged in a carton printed with ‘Best by Date of: 6/15/2024 printed on the side of the carton opposite the tear strip. This recall involves no more than 144 individual pizzas that inadvertently entered the supply chain. The product in question was distributed in some retail stores in the states of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

All other Whole Foods 365 pizzas are properly labeled, and no other products are included. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Priya Sundaram, VP Quality, at 224-998-0357 or contact us via email at info@richelieufoods.com.