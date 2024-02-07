Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Partners with Resilia to Help Nonprofits

Community Foundation Logo Danita R. DeHaney

Funded by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Resilia Platform will Improve Area Nonprofits’ Capacity for Fundraising, Direct Services, Operations and More

As part of the Community Foundation’s strategic plan we are committed to supporting nonprofits by helping them build their capacity for fundraising, direct services, marketing and other key operations” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation