Internationally renowned filmmaker Rory Kennedy coming to Canada this weekend for Film Training Manitoba’s Film Master Series, Kennedy available for interviews

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film Training Manitoba (FTM) has announced internationally renowned filmmaker Rory Kennedy as this year’s distinguished speaker for the sold-out Manitoba Film Master Series taking place Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11, 2024.



This is the first time Rory Kennedy will be instructing in Canada. Kennedy’s arrival in Canada comes fresh on the heels of her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival late last month where she premiered her latest project, THE SYNANON FIX, a new four-part series that will be broadcast on HBO this spring.

“Rory Kennedy is one of the world’s foremost documentary filmmakers with a stellar and exceptional body of work,” said Film Training Manitoba’s Executive Director Adam Smoluk. He added, “This is a rare opportunity for Manitoba film professionals to learn from the very best the industry has to offer. This exchange with Rory Kennedy will support important skills development in Canada’s film industry by exposing our community to Kennedy’s master-level talents and experience.”

Rory Kennedy is an Academy Award-nominated, Primetime Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker. She has made over forty films. Her films have appeared on major streamers and broadcast networks including Netflix, HBO, National Geographic and PBS. Her work has been profiled in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times, and she has appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The Today Show, and CNN.

Film Training Manitoba’s 2024 Master Series will feature a morning session for women film professionals and an afternoon masterclass on Saturday, February 10th at the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT), 130 Henlow Bay in Winnipeg. The Saturday sessions will conclude with an evening screening (6:00 p.m.) of her critically acclaimed feature film, ETHEL (2012), which profiles her mother Ethel and father Robert F. Kennedy. Eight private one-on-one development sessions with advanced-level film professionals will be conducted on Sunday.

Established in 1999, Film Training Manitoba is a member of the Province of Manitoba’s Sector Council program and provides high-calibre workforce development programs to sustain Manitoba’s dynamic film and television industry. Since its conception, it has trained and prepared people to enter Manitoba’s growing film industry. FTM works closely with the industry to identify training needs within Manitoba.

More information on FTM’s Film Master Class is at https://www.filmtraining.mb.ca/film-training-manitoba-announces-internationally-renowned-filmmaker-rory-kennedy-as-the-distinguished-speaker-of-upcoming-film-master-series/

More information on Rory Kennedy’s body of work can be found at https://www.moxiefilms.com/teams



