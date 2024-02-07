Celebrating Women in CTE: Meet Criminal Justice Instructor Amanda Baker

The Maine Department of Education, in collaboration with Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools throughout Maine, is celebrating CTE month this February by highlighting some of the amazing women who have found their path in life through career and technical education. We hope their stories inspire you the way they have inspired us.

“I had no idea life would take me in this direction. It wasn’t too many years before I changed careers when I said to a friend, ‘There is no way I would want to be a cop in my own hometown!’ and that’s exactly what I became, and I loved it!” said Amanda Baker as she looked back on her journey to becoming a police officer and eventually the Criminal Justice Instructor a Caribou Tech Center.

Baker began her journey studying Education and Recreation at the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI). After working at Chewonki Foundation as an outdoor educator and wilderness trip leader, and then at UMPI’s fitness center while teaching courses in recreation, Baker eventually got married and had her daughter Zoey.

“It was motherhood that shifted my perspective; I felt like I had work to do in our community,” said Baker. “I left my job at the University and took the law enforcement 200-hour course. I was hired by Washburn Police and began working as a police officer. I loved it, but it scared me every day!”

After moving to the Caribou Police Department, she quickly realized she had a lot to learn about being a police officer. It was then that she went to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy to earn a Basic Law Enforcement Training Program certificate.

“I was more confident and grateful for the military-style training I received during those 18 weeks at the Academy,” said Baker. However, the journey to finding confidence in her career as a police officer and starting a family was not always easy.

Amanda Baker and a fellow student at the Academy. Amanda Baker and her daughter Zoey at South Branch Pond

“In 2020 God took my daughter’s father, and I was left to raise Zoey as a single mom,” she said. “I was only able to remain on my law enforcement path because of my parents and sister’s family who filled in many gaps.”

It was in 2023 that Baker saw the Criminal Justice Instructor position open at the Caribou Tech Center, and she knew it was the job that offered the perfect combination of her prior work experiences plus the flexibility to give more time to her daughter.

“My position at the Caribou Tech Center provides me with all that I find most valuable; time with my daughter and family, and an opportunity to influence young adults all while earning a comfortable salary with great benefits like health insurance and a retirement plan,” Baker added.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have Amanda Baker on our staff at Caribou Technology Center,” said Amy White, Caribou Tech Center Director. “Her boundless creativity, unwavering emphasis on school safety, genuine care for students, and vast skillset and background make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

Since joining the team, Baker has started the year off strong by spending the first 4 months of the school year having her students work on a school safety assessment identifying strengths and weaknesses for all of the RSU39 schools and offering strategies for improvement.

“The culmination of this project featured a slide show presentation to the RSU39 School Board in December,” said Baker. “I sat back and watched as my students presented thoughtful, organized, and important information to a captivated audience.”

Right now, Baker’s Criminal Justice students are working on an ethics project and planning an “epic” end-of-the-year celebration featuring a Community First Responder Run hosted by the Caribou Tech Center and a Touch-A-Truck event at the Caribou Community School.

“I am honored to be a part of our student’s journey through civic engagement and service learning,” she added. Baker has also been offering “Power Hour” sessions for Caribou Community School students. The sessions are focused on law enforcement and hope to spark interest in civic service at a young age.

Looking forward Baker is excited about a new Outdoor Recreation program for Northern Maine High School students that is in the works. Baker attributes this new and exciting pathway to Caribou Tech Center’s new and highly driven Director, Amy White.

“I was thrilled to accept the position as instructor for that program as well (while continuing to maintain and build a more robust Criminal Justice program) starting fall 2024,” said Baker.

“With Ms. Baker, we not only benefit from her innovative ideas but also from her dedication to creating a secure and nurturing environment for our students,” added White. “Her passion for education and commitment to excellence truly set her apart, enriching our community in countless ways. I look forward to continually watching her grow in her new role as a CTE Instructor.”

When asked what advice she would give to students thinking about pursuing education in CTE, this is what Baker had to say, “Experiences, people, and mindset will all influence your path. It can be difficult to remain focused on something when your family and friends tell you you’re crazy (what I heard when I started talking about law enforcement). It’s important to acknowledge their protection of you, but even more important to know why you are pursuing something so radical. I wanted to be a police officer because I was scared of what my daughter was going to be exposed to. I knew I was physically capable of the job but wasn’t sure I had the skills to take down bad guys. Certain aspects of any job can be learned through training and practice, like taking down bad guys, but mental toughness, grit, and determination are all inside. Ask yourself, why am I doing this? If your heart and soul back you up on your “why,” and you know this is what you’re meant to do, go for it! No regrets!”

Amanda Baker and her daughter running a lemonade stand.