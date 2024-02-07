Seeking Presenters for 3rd Annual Maine DOE Summit. The Theme is Supporting the Whole Student and School Community

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Maine DOE Summit is scheduled for August 6 through August 8, 2024, at the Augusta Civic Center.

We are currently seeking presenters from Maine’s educators, school safety personnel, first responders, and other agencies that are involved with supporting students.

This year’s theme is Supporting the Whole Student and School Community. Knowing that there are many inspirational, innovative, and inclusive practices being performed in our public schools, we have opened the applications to the entire Maine public education workforce. We encourage schools that have shared their stories through the Maine Department of Education to apply as well. We intend to showcase practices being used every day in our schools and use this to inspire other schools.

We are also excited to be able to offer an honorarium to eligible presenters. More information regarding this is contained within the application linked below.

Maine Department of Education staff providing support for Maine teachers and students will also be presenting at the Maine DOE Annual Summit to provide a launching point for continuing support throughout the 2024-2025 school year.

Apply to be a presenter here. (Applications close on March 21, 2024)

For more information regarding this event please contact Teri Peaslee, Summit Coordinator at Teri.peaslee@maine.gov or 207-530-7672.