A Toast to Charleston and Beyond: New Book CHARLESTON AND THE CAROLINA COAST Explores the History and Grandeur of One of the South’s Most Popular Destinations Through Poetry

Charleston, SC, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coast of South Carolina is a place that radiates charm, particularly within the city of Charleston. So much so, it has consistently been named by readers of Travel + Leisure as the No. 1 city in the U.S. to visit. With its cobblestone streets, historic homes, pristine beaches, and storied past, it’s no wonder why many writers have found it to be a place of inspiration. From Edgar Allen Poe and Dubose Heyward to Pat Conroy and Mary Alice Monroe, Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry is a scene worthy of a good story. And for local poet Donato C. Rinaldi, the splendor and history of Charleston serves as his muse. Paying homage to his beloved home city, Rinaldi presents a new book of poetry for anyone who has experienced the natural beauty of the Carolinas, whether a resident, a dreamer, a wanderer or a traveler.

In “Charleston and the Carolina Coast,” Rinaldi seeks to keep memories of time spent in Charleston alive and well. Through the evocative nature of poetry, Charleston’s most beloved attractions and hidden gems come to life in verse. Highlighting the city’s enduring appeal, Rinaldi’s words call to mind the sound of waves and the sight of pastel-hued houses and cotton candy sunsets—and double as a tour guide. Whether looking for a keepsake on a first trip to Charleston or commemorating a lifetime of experiences living in what is now one of the South’s most popular destinations, this collection of poems reflects the unique spirit of Charleston and offers readers an authentic representation of the Carolinas to treasure for years to come.

About the Author:

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Donato C. Rinaldi, Jr. holds dual BAs in communications and European history along with an MS in human resources from the University of Scranton. A former marketing and PR professional, he is now self-employed. His passion for poetry found its muse when he relocated to Charleston, South Carolina. He is also a history and music aficionado and revels in ancestral exploration, discovering he is a cousin of famed singer Frankie Valli and his wife has familial ties to Mayflower pilgrim, John Howland. A devoted family man, he lives in Charleston with his wife Sue.

