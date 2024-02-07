February 7, 2024

The Division of Child and Family Support represents the State Office of Recovery Services in doing the legal work necessary to ‘promote responsibility’. We help ensure that parents are financially responsible for their children by providing child support services and support for children in care.

This work includes child support, enforcing child support orders, and recovering benefits. We also work to help ensure public funds are used appropriately through the efforts of our Bureau of Medical Collections.

In this edition of Legally Speaking, listen to Section Director Will Miller and Assistant Attorney General Ben Stoneman as they address important questions about what the office does and its significance for Utah families.

Listen to the podcast episode here.