$2.3 Million Estate is Most Expensive Sale in Tampa Palms for 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 15307 Eaton Court has sold for $2,300,000, the highest-priced sale in 2023 for the Tampa Palms zip code and, more exceptionally, not located in The Reserve. The luxury residence is ideally located in a sought-after community and the transaction was brokered exclusively by Mary Renfroe of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s South Tampa office.

Custom built on .58 meticulously landscaped acres, the property offers a unique blend of grand architecture, lush greenery, and contemporary design. Boasting a 27-foot entrance foyer, inlaid flooring, and modern white accent moldings, the residence seamlessly marries timeless elegance with contemporary opulence.

The stately all-brick exterior is framed by grand columns. No detail was overlooked in the interior which spans over 5,000 square feet with a gourmet kitchen, wine room and exquisite updates throughout.

The fireplace patio overlooks the pool and sculpted gardens and the state-of-the-art fitness area features a private sauna. Outdoor living extends through a hidden paradise to the pool, koi pond, gazebo and private treehouse.

Residents of the private Tampa Palms community benefit from a slew of exclusive amenities. 15307 Eaton Court is conveniently located near the clubhouse for golf or tennis enthusiasts.

“This record-breaking sale speaks volumes about the timeless appeal and desirability of the Tampa Palms community,” said Mary Renfroe. “The new owners have myriad ways to experience the splendor of a curated living space that artfully bridges refined heritage to contemporary opulence, fit for the connoisseur of life.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

