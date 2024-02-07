Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,815 in the last 365 days.

First Federal Savings Bank Introduces Two Innovative Business Deposit Products

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank, a community bank and trusted leader in financial services, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest products, FREE Business Checking and Business Checking Plus, both designed to meet the unique needs of businesses.

Key Features of FREE Business Checking

  1. No monthly service fees or minimum balance requirement
  2. Competitive interest rate – BEST RATE GUARANTEE in which we guarantee an interest rate that is among the top 10% of all regular business checking account rates in our service area1
  3. Unlimited number of transactions
  4. FREE Bizlink basic business online banking
  5. FREE first order of basic checks
  6. FREE notary service
  7. FREE eStatements

Key Features of Business Checking Plus

Receive all benefits of our FREE Business Checking PLUS the following at no additional cost if you maintain an average $25,000 balance2

  1. Bizlink Online Banking with ACH
  2. Positive Pay Check and ACH Fraud Protection Service
  3. Remote Deposit Capture

Each account offers a FREE concierge account set-up and training at a location of your choice.

First Federal Savings Bank spokesperson, Jeff Kniese, expressed excitement about the launch, stating:  “These new Business Checking products are game changers for any size business.  No other financial institution provides such a benefit-packed checking account as we do.  Easily a must have.”

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering ten locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Henderson, Daviess, and Pike County. They aspire to deliver innovative and personalized banking solutions, are dedicated to developing lasting and personal relationships, and contributing to the economic property of the communities they proudly serve.

1Excluding promotional offers. We guarantee an interest rate that is among the top 10% of our service area. 2Paper statement fee applies. Monthly average balance of $25,000 or more must be obtained to avoid monthly service fee. See new account documentation for list of fees.

Jeff Kniese
(812) 492-8176


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Federal Savings Bank Introduces Two Innovative Business Deposit Products

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more