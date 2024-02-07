Cupertino Union School District Announces Solar and EV Charging Stations Districtwide in Collaboration with ENGIE

Cupertino, Calif. and HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cupertino Union School District (CUSD), in collaboration with ENGIE North America (ENGIE), today announced a sustainability infrastructure project aimed at reducing the CUSD’s carbon footprint while enhancing educational opportunities for students. The project includes the installation of 5.1 megawatts of solar photovoltaic, 72 level two electric vehicle charging stations, and the implementation of two emergency generators for backup at the District Office and maintenance yard.

"The District’s 2019/2020 Facilities Master Plan identified energy efficiency as a priority. This project not only aligns with the CUSD’s commitment to sustainability but also creates valuable educational opportunities for our students,” said Senior Director of Communication, Erin Lindsey.

Beyond its resiliency, environmental, and financial benefits, the initiative integrates hands-on STEM learning opportunities throughout the District providing students with immersive experiences related to clean technology. These activities will also take place during the after-school Extended Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P). Instructors will engage students by incorporating the sustainability infrastructure projects on the District’s campuses to enhance their understanding of sustainable energy concepts.

The comprehensive project, funded through a tax-exempt lease agreement and Federal Funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), is estimated to receive approximately $8.5 million in IRA funding. The anticipated net lifetime savings from the solar and EV charging infrastructure is more than $36 million dollars.

“This project strengthens the District's commitment to sustainability, fiscal responsibility, and its goal of providing a conducive learning environment for all students and staff,” said Jean-François Chartrain, Managing Director, Energy Solutions Americas at ENGIE. “CUSD is taking significant strides toward reducing its carbon footprint but also paving the way for a brighter, more innovative future. ENGIE is proud to collaborate with Cupertino on this transformative journey.”

About Cupertino Union School District

In 1917, the four original one-room school districts in Cupertino - San Antonio, Lincoln, Doyle, and Collins - consolidated into what is today the Cupertino Union School District (CUSD). More than a century later, CUSD now comprises of 17 elementary schools, one K-8 school, and five middle schools which serve families across six Bay Area cities including Cupertino and portions of Sunnyvale, San Jose, Saratoga, Los Altos, and Santa Clara.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, CUSD consistently ranks amongst the top performing elementary (TK-8th) school districts in California. The District employs approximately 1,390 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) staff and serves a highly diverse student population of approximately 13,500 that encompasses more than 20 nationalities and 45 languages.

The District's Strategic Plan focuses on relevant and rigorous instruction, personalized learning, and a whole-child approach to preparing students for success. CUSD is proud of its outstanding academic programs, highly-qualified teachers, and strong parent support.



About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with our 96,000 employees around the globe, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition toward a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers. In North America, ENGIE helps our clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

