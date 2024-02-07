Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,812 in the last 365 days.

Grab your steelhead gear – Deadwater ice jam is out!

Boat ramps from Deadwater upstream to Red Rock are currently unusable due to the ice left behind from the ice jam. The Tower Creek ramp is usable, but the Morgan Bar ramp was also blocked due to ice. All other ramps from Carmen Creek upstream to Ellis are usable. The only other ramp that is currently inaccessible in this area is the Island Park boat ramp in Salmon, ID which is closed due to a City of Salmon construction project. IDFG boat ramps will be cleared of ice towards the end of February once we are confident that the ice jam will not rebuild.

Boat anglers are advised to always check the current conditions of any ramps they plan to use in advance and to use extreme caution, as river conditions can change rapidly with ice dams forming, and large floating pieces of ice causing hazards. Drivers heading downstream of North Fork can expect rock and debris on the road along with slick road conditions in shaded areas.

You just read:

Grab your steelhead gear – Deadwater ice jam is out!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more