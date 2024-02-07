EU eases farming demands in new climate proposal

The EU has dropped a key part of its 2040 proposal requiring agricultural emissions to be cut by 30 percent. The move comes as Spanish farmers staged protests across the country, using tractors to block roads in some areas. They’re joining farmers in Germany, France and other European countries who have held similar protests in recent weeks. Farmers are angry about rising costs, high levels of bureaucracy and competition from non-EU nations.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.