European Parliament elections could usher in ‘more climate sceptic majority’, expert says

Ahead of European Parliament elections in June, should the bloc be preparing for a sharp turn to the right? And if so, what does that mean for European policy, and by extension, European unity? Simon Hix, Professor at the European University Institute in Florence, believes the European Parliament’s far-right Identity and Democracy group – home to France’s National Rally and Germany’s AfD – could be on track to become the third-largest bloc, with likely knock-on effects on everything from climate and immigration policy to the appointment of key parliament positions. He joined us for Perspective.

07/02/2024