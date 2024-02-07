Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,811 in the last 365 days.

European Parliament elections could usher in ‘more climate sceptic majority’, expert says

Ahead of European Parliament elections in June, should the bloc be preparing for a sharp turn to the right? And if so, what does that mean for European policy, and by extension, European unity? Simon Hix, Professor at the European University Institute in Florence, believes the European Parliament’s far-right Identity and Democracy group – home to France’s National Rally and Germany’s AfD – could be on track to become the third-largest bloc, with likely knock-on effects on everything from climate and immigration policy to the appointment of key parliament positions. He joined us for Perspective.

You just read:

European Parliament elections could usher in ‘more climate sceptic majority’, expert says

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more