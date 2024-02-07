Speech by PM Fiala at the meeting with members of the diplomatic corps

CZECH REPUBLIC, February 7 - Prime Minister Petr Fiala and members of the government met with representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the Czech Republic. The traditional New Year's meeting was held on 6 February 2024 in the Liechtenstein Palace. The Prime Minister delivered a speech on this occasion.

Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for coming here today.

Since our last meeting new developments had influence on our policy – but mainly on international affairs. The war in Ukraine continues. The Czech Republic supports Ukraine and provides it with defence capacities. We work closely with countries, who have the same goal. We are open to discuss future cooperation, because this chapter is far from closed.

In October, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. World public opinion is divided, but we should remember, who is the aggressor and who is the victim. In addition to security, we work to develop trade cooperation. We had a record number of trade missions at many levels up to ministers and the prime minister.

I concentrated on development of partnerships outside the transatlantic area. We had two important trips to Asia and Africa. They resulted in concrete deals. We also support business relations. We adapted investment incentives, which now meet the needs of high-tech companies much better.

Energy and energy security are also very important now. The Czech Republic continues to promote nuclear energy. We believe, that it can solve many current challenges. We are a proud member of the international Nuclear Alliance. It committed to increase the installed nuclear capacity by three times until 2050.

Finally, we are improving the condition of our economy. For example, we open doors to foreign workers, who are in high demand here. The recession last year was a temporary issue. By the end of February, inflation is expected to fall under 3 % again. And our economy will start growing.

Ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased, that you work or consider working with my government on many important issues and partnerships. International cooperation and building trust are key for our security and prosperity. Even more in unstable times.

Thank you and I wish you every success in the coming months and years.

Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic