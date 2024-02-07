[Macao-Hengqin Integrated MICE Resources for “1+4” Industries Development] Macao-Hengqin MICE Industry Interacts to Deepen the “Multi-Venue Event” Model

MACAU, February 7 - To further reinforce the synergistic development of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry and implement the “1+4” industries development plan, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a delegation of more than 30 representatives from the MICE industry and the government departments of these two regions to pay an on-site visit to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the “In-Depth Co-operation Zone”) on 5 February. This is the first on-site visit held by IPIM this year, in an attempt to help the industry better understand and make good use of the convention and exhibition hardware and software facilities in the Co-operation Zone, so as to maximise the advantages of the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry. Some industry representatives believed that the convention and exhibition resources of these two regions are mutually complementary, so that the integrated development could enhance the competitiveness of the industry players of both regions.

Hengqin MICE software and hardware facilities and the preferential plans make the co-operation attractive

In this trip, the industry representatives visited and experienced the convention, exhibition, and tourism facilities in the Co-operation Zone, such as hotels, business centres, leisure facilities and other facilities. An interactive session was also arranged for the Macao-Hengqin industry representatives to exchange opinions and information.

During the interaction, representatives from the MICE facilities in the Co-operation Zone introduced their preferential co-operation plans for future potential projects, and also shared their experience in holding events in the past. The delegation members from Macao’s MICE industry believed that the MICE software and hardware facilities in Hengqin were very attractive and could enrich the “Multi-Venue Event” model conducted jointly by Macao and Hengqin.

Macao-Hengqin integrated exhibition platform promotes the MICE development in both regions

Supported by a series of favourable policies and hardware facilities, the convention and exhibition industries of Macao and the Co-operation Zone have developed increasingly close partnership in these years. In 2023, there were 14 multi-venue events held in both Macao and Hengqin. Following the economic recovery in 2023, IPIM will continue to organise Macao MICE industry to visit the MICE facilities in the Co-operation Zone in 2024, and participate in domestic and overseas convention and exhibition events to promote Macao-Hengqin MICE advantages. At the same time, IPIM will continue the establishment of the “Online Convention and Exhibition Platform”, in an intensified effort to promote the brand of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” and to attract more international potential projects to these two regions with “Multi-venue event”. The Platform will not only give full play to the functions of Macao and Hengqin in a “1+1>2” way, but also further promote the co-operation and industrial development of both regions.