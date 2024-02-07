Lai Chi Vun Shipyards stage evening concert in February

MACAU, February 7 - In order to promote public appreciation of its participation in culture and the arts and to provide more performance platforms for local artistic and cultural practitioners, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been hosting a new round of evening concerts at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X11-X15 in the second half of each month between December 2023 and February 2024, gathering musicians from various regions and in different languages to present a variety of music performances in multiple genres and facilitate exchanges. Following the concert featuring Macao rock bands in January, the evening concert “Spectrum of Musical Genres” will be held at 4 pm on 17 February. Admission is free. Residents and tourists are welcome to participate.

Themed “Spectrum of Musical Genres”, the evening concert in February features performances by the Macao Youth Chinese Orchestra, the jazz band The Bridge and Akitsugu Fukushima. Founded in 2004, the Macao Youth Chinese Orchestra is a local Chinese orchestra oriented towards young people with a reputation for blending traditional Chinese music with electronic music instruments. The orchestra has presented performances in many cities at home and abroad since their establishment and is widely recognized for performances staged at different venues across Macao in recent years.

Established in 1989, the jazz band The Bridge consists of members from different countries and is still the resident band of the Macau Jazz Club. Since their participation in the “hush! Concerts” in 2005, the band has been a frequent performer in local festivals and events, including the Macao Arts Festival, the Macao International Music Festival and events hosted by enterprises and hotels.

Japanese composer, musician and sound designer Akitsugu Fukushima has collaborated with a number of local musicians, artists and film directors since he resided in Macao in 2013 and has written and arranged songs for Japanese singers Aimer and yama. He also composed the film scores such as Madalena, a co-production from Hong Kong and Macao released in 2021.

In order to facilitate the residents and tourists to attend the concert at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, round-trip buses will be provided on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. On 19 and 20 January, the exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. Due to programming, the “Busking Point” in the shipyard area will be closed on the days of the evening concerts.

For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” and the “IC Art” page on Facebook.