Executive Director of Board of Directors of IPIM Elaine Wong Takes Office

MACAU, February 7 - The inauguration ceremony of Executive Director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Elaine Wong was held at the office in the China-PSC Complex today (7 February). Witnessed by Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Ku Mei Leng, the ceremony was moderated by President of IPIM’s Board of Directors Vincent U, and attended by IPIM’s leaders and department heads.

Executive Director Elaine Wong expressed her gratitude for the SAR Government’s trust in her and the support of her leaders and colleagues. She also took on a commitment to fulfil her duty and the tasks according to the SAR Government’s administration policy and the Appropriate Diversified Economic Development Plan (2024-2028), to enhance the diversification of “1+4” industries, and nurture the growth of MICE and trade, cultural and sport sectors.

According to President Vincent U, IPIM will further improve its work in 2024, help Macao industries and companies join the country’s momentum, and seize opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area, the Co-operation Zone and emerging industries. He held high hope that Elaine will make good use of her management experience and expertise, join hands with the departments to attract investments with exhibitions and vice versa, and constantly enhance the “One-stop Service” to provide professional and quality services for enterprises. In the meantime, he also hoped that she would cultivate the synergy of Macao’s and Hengqin’s industries, including mainstreaming the “Multi-venue Event” model and facilitating the mutual complementarity of Macao and Hengqin.

Elaine Wong joined IPIM as a technician in 2005, and then as a superior technician from 2008 to 2017. In January to April 2018, she served as the Manager of Local Convention and Exhibition Promotion Division. In April 2018, she took up the position as Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department.

Elaine holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the West Coast Institute of Management & Technology.