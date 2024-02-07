【Enjoy festive highlights】Macao Grand Prix Museum debuts new exhibit and presents circuit bus tour

MACAU, February 7 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) widens the collection with a Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car. Once darting on the Guia Circuit, the car now joins other exhibits to recount another glorious chapter of the Macau Grand Prix. During Chinese New Year, the Museum will also hold the “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour once again as one of the festive highlights to enrich local and visiting museumgoers’ experience for a joyful Spring Festival.

New exhibit exemplifies Chinese motorsport team’s stellar performance

The Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car is on regular display as a new exhibit starting today. Having developed the first generation of Touring Car Racing (TCR) model in China, Lynk & Co is a high-end brand jointly created by Geely Auto and Volvo Cars in the new era.

Lynk & Co won the team champion title of the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup with its successful model Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the first of its triple world titles from 2019 to 2021.

Behold the racing car in spotlight

As a new exhibit to debut at the Museum, the Lynk & Co 03 TCR race car was driven by acclaimed Chinese racing driver Ma Qinghua in the 68th Macau Grand Prix in 2021, when he secured the first and second titles in Race 1 and Race 2 of the Galaxy Entertainment Macau Guia Race respectively.

Enjoy Guia Circuit’s scenery on bus tour

Given the great popularity enjoyed by the circuit bus tour launched last Spring Festival, the Museum once again presents the “Explore the Guia Circuit” Bus Tour at 12:00 noon and 14:30 on the following days: daily from 10 – 18 February 2024 (1st — 9th days of Chinese New Year) (normally closed on Tuesdays, Museum will be open on 13 February (Tuesday) as a special arrangement), on Saturdays and Sundays from 24 February – 28 April 2024. Museum visitors can enjoy the free bus tour which takes them around the Guia Circuit once.

A local tour guide is arranged to introduce the characteristics of the race circuit during the tour. Participants can gain a clearer picture of the Macau Grand Prix as part of a more wonderful museum visit. The whole guided bus tour takes about 45 minutes. Interested individuals can sign up on site at the Museum with their admission tickets for the day. Limited vacancies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Golden Dragon Dance on 1st day of Chinese New Year

At about 14:30 on the 1st day of Chinese New Year (10 February), a Golden Dragon Dance will take place at the Museum to enchant residents and visitors for a joyful holiday.

MGTO has been dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enhances its appeal as a travel destination.

During Chinese New Year, the Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily including 13 February (Tuesday, 4th day of Chinese New Year) as a special arrangement. For ticketing and the latest information of the Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en or enquire by Tel: (853) 8593 0515 or (853) 8593 0516.