Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,805 in the last 365 days.

NOBLIS SELECTED FOR $500 MILLION CONTRACT TO HELP ADVANCE ARPA-H INITIATIVES

Noblis will provide professional services for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Reston, Va., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced it has been awarded one of five places on the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract, a five-year, multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle with a $500 million ceiling.

Under this contract, Noblis will work closely with ARPA-H program managers and senior leaders to refine and hone transformational ideas, address oversight and health policy requirements and bring medical breakthroughs and emerging technologies to the broader U.S. market.

“As a science and technology nonprofit focused on client missions, Noblis’ outlook aligns with the revolutionary ARPA model in innovation,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and chief executive officer. “Our culture of technology-based, solutions-oriented thinking is in sync with the bold ambition of ARPA-H.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to help drive new ideas and solutions through ARPA-H,” said Lisa Gardner, vice president of Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions mission area. “Noblis’ health domain and ARPA experts bring the know-how to apply innovation, data and science-based solutions now to address future public health challenges.”

ABOUT NOBLIS 

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. We work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.


Heather Williams
Noblis, Inc.
571.459.9725
heather.williams@noblis.org

You just read:

NOBLIS SELECTED FOR $500 MILLION CONTRACT TO HELP ADVANCE ARPA-H INITIATIVES

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more