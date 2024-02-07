CNH among top 5% in S&P Global Yearbook and high scorer in Dow Jones Sustainability World & North America Indices  

CNH among top 5% in S&P Global Yearbook and high scorer in Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World & North America Indices

Basildon, February 7, 2024

S&P Global – a leading authority in financial information and analytics – has ranked CNH as one of the strongest performers in its 2024 Sustainability Yearbook. We placed in the top 5% among the over 9,400 companies rated in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

This latest result adds to the recent second place ranking we received from S&P Global’s Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America), scoring 78/100 in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category.

“We are all proud to see our efforts continue receiving the highest honors from S&P Global. Sustainability Stewardship is a strategic priority for CNH and last year our global team delivered greater productivity, advanced technology, and programs to serve our community to continuously improve for our customers, partners, employees and the world around us. This result is testament to that work,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer at CNH.

CNH continuously develops new products and solutions that reduce carbon emissions for the planet and improve efficiency and profitability for our customers. New Holland’s fully liquefied and compressed methane-powered agricultural tractors deliver alternative power that is equivalent to diesel. When paired with our partner Bennamann’s systems to capture fugitive methane emissions, filter, repurpose and store it as reusable energy, our combined technologies make farming carbon negative. In 2023 we also announced the commercialization of further all-electric light construction equipment through our CASE and Eurocomach brands.

CNH has more than doubled the number of people benefitting from our community projects worldwide in five years. We also launched a Disaster Response program in 2023 to efficiently deploy our best-in-class equipment to support efforts around the world.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

