Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market Expected to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2032 - Allied Market Research

Consumer Electronics Electric Motor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global consumer electronics electric motor market, valued at $12,449.8 million in 2022, is poised to reach $23,479.2 million by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Consumer Electronics Electric Motors: Overview

Consumer electronics electric motors are specialized devices designed to power various appliances and devices by converting electrical energy into mechanical motion. Engineered to meet specific performance criteria and operational needs, these motors ensure efficiency, reliability, and compliance with consumer electronic standards.

Market Dynamics

The market is being driven by the growing demand for smaller, more efficient, and reliable electric motors across various applications such as washing machines, mixers, and grinders. Electric motors have become integral components in a wide array of devices, contributing to technological advancements and product enhancements. Additionally, the rising emphasis on energy efficiency is bolstering market growth.



The demand for electric motors in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications is increasing due to their high torque and low noise levels. Approximately 40% of electricity is consumed by electric motors, making efficiency improvements crucial. Factors such as lighter weight, portability, and faster operation are also propelling demand, particularly in industries like HVAC, refrigeration, and vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the shift towards more efficient electric motors is driven by the need for lighter, compact, and quieter appliances, with systems boasting Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) ratings of 13 or higher being up to 30% more efficient. However, challenges such as the slowdown in the automobile industry and high initial capital expenditures may impede market expansion.

Segmental Overview



The consumer electronics electric motor market is segmented by motor type, voltage, application, and region.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the market include Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nichibo DC Motor, Dumore Motors, and others. These companies employ strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, and business expansions to enhance their market presence and offer innovative solutions to consumers.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

- Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, and dynamics aids in identifying opportunities.

- Insight into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities guides profit-oriented decision-making.

- Porter's five forces analysis helps stakeholders strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

- In-depth analysis of market segmentation assists in determining prevailing opportunities.

- Regional and global market trends, key players, and growth strategies are provided for benchmarking and strategic planning.

In conclusion, the consumer electronics electric motor market is witnessing robust growth driven by demand for efficient, compact, and reliable motors across various applications. Strategic initiatives by key players and technological advancements will continue to shape the market landscape in the coming years.

