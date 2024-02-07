Fluid Sensors Market Surge: Predicted $25.4B Revenue by 2030, CAGR 7.45% - Industry Insights

Fluid Sensors Market

Fluid Sensors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Due to increased demand in the oil & gas industry for various applications such as tank level monitoring and oil quality testing, the fluid sensors market is expected to grow rapidly.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluid Sensors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Flow Sensor, Level Sensor), by Technology (Non-contact Sensor, Contact Sensor), by End-user (Automotive, Water and Wastewater, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Power and Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global fluid sensors market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2022 to 2030.

A fluid sensor is an electrical device that monitors or controls liquid and gas flow through pipes and tubes. Fluid sensors are frequently employed with gauges to render measurements, but they can also be utilised with computers and digital interfaces. Pressure, temperature, level control, and the amount of fluid running through them are just some of the things they can measure.

The fluid sensors industry is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end user. By type, the market is classified into flow sensor and level sensor. By technology, it is classified into non-contact sensor and contact sensor. By end user, the market is classified into automotive, water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, power & utility, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL FLUID SENSORS MARKET:

➡️ COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global fluid sensors market growth. Due to increasing prevalence of corona viral transmission, many industries including automobile, oil & gas and petroleum industries were completely shut down which decreased the demand of fluid sensors considerably. This factor has resulted in negative growth of the market in the pandemic time period.

➡️ COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to fewer workforces. Therefore, a major decline was observed the global fluid sensors market due to impact of COVID-19.

➡️ According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), 30.0%–70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce of various industries, such as electrical and other third-party vendors migrated to their hometowns, due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This unavailability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the production and manufacturing activities, thereby resulting in a decline in the growth of the fluid sensors market trends during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The fluid sensors industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the fluid sensors market include,

➡️ Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

➡️ Schneider Electric,

➡️ Honeywell,

➡️ Texas Instruments,

➡️ Sick AG,

➡️ Emerson Electric Company,

➡️ ABB,

➡️ Robert Bosch GmbH,

➡️ NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fluid sensors market trends along with the current and future fluid sensors market forecast.

➡️ This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis and detailed fluid sensors market outlook during the forecast period.

➡️ Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global fluid sensors market for strategy building.

➡️ A comprehensive global fluid sensors market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the market growth as well as fluid sensors market opportunity.

➡️ The qualitative data in this report aims on fluid sensors market opportunity, fluid sensors market forecast scenario, market dynamics, trends, fluid level sensor, fluid level indicator, fluid flow sensor, and developments.

