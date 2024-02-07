PHILIPPINES, February 7 - Press Release

February 7, 2024 Dela Rosa: Co-Sponsorship Speech - SBN 2534 CRN 190 Wage Increase Act of 2023 Good afternoon, Mr. President, and distinguished colleagues. I rise today before this august chamber to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2534 under Committee Report No. 190, entitled "Wage Increase Act of 2023", which aims to increase the minimum wage rate of all workers in the private sector, whether agricultural or non-agricultural, by P100.00 a day. It gives me great honor and pride to take part in furthering this noble cause of directly aiding our countrymen's life through a legislated wage increase. This undertaking will somehow ease the financial burden of several of our people who continue to make ends meet. Hopefully, may this measure also give even a little amount of comfort to some. We very well know that even before the pandemic, workers in the private sector have struggled in their everyday lives to put food on their plate. Inflation is a reality that needs to be addressed by the government with urgency. I am very fortunate to belong to an institution that has always been sensitive to the plight of the ordinary Filipino. The Senate, through this legislation, has committed itself to not only decrease the suffering of our people but also end it. Magkano po ba ang dignidad ng isang Pilipinong manggagawa? Ito po ay kailanman hindi masusukat ng ano mang halaga ng salapi. Buong-buo po ang aking pagsuporta sa dagdag na isandaang piso sa sahod ng ating mga manggagawa. Ngunit wala rin naman po sigurong masama kung gusto pa natin itong dagdagan pa. Bagamat maituturing po na pampaampat ng pagdurugo o panandaliang lunas ang ating panukala na ito, nawa po ay kahit papaano ay makapagbigay ito ng kahit kaunting kaluwagan at espasyo para makahinga ang ating mga kababayan. To reiterate, there is no monetary amount that can ever measure the dignity of the Filipino worker. However, Mr. President, I hope the workers will consider this legislative measure as a first tranche of efforts that the Senate will do to requite the unmeasurable contribution of minimum wage workers to our economy. Malayo-layo pa po ang ating lalakbayin bilang isang bansa para makamit ang ating minimithing pag-unlad at ganap na pagwawagi laban sa kahirapan. Pero ituring po natin ang panukalang ito na isa sa marami pa nating mga hakbang patungo sa pagbibigay ng kaginhawaan sa buhay ng ating mga manggagawa. Ika nga po ng mga kabataan ngayon: "Malayo pa, pero malayo na." Pasasaan pa't makararating din. Thank you, Mr. President.