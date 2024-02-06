Statement by the Afioga i le Ao Mamalu o le Malo Tutoatasi o Samoa Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa

SAMOA, February 6 - On the Occasion of the Presentation of Credentials of H.E. Ms Si’alei van Toor High Commissioner-designate of New Zealand

to the Independent State of Samoa – Official residence of the Head of State, Vailele (Tuesday 6 February, 2024 at 10:00am)

Your Excellency, Ms. Si’alei van Toor,

Talofa lava, malo le soifua i lau Afioga.

It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to Samoa and to receive your Letter of Credence accrediting you as the High Commissioner of Aotearoa New Zealand to the Independent State of Samoa.

I thank you for presenting the Letter of Recall of your predecessor. I reciprocate through your good self, my best wishes for good health and prosperity of His Majesty King Charles III. I also reciprocate warm greetings to Her Excellency, the Governor General, the Right Honourable Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Richard Davies, whom my wife and I had the honour to host in 2022 during their official visit for the commemoration of Samoa and New Zealand’s 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Excellency, as you are aware, Samoa and New Zealand have a special and meaningful relationship underpinned by the Treaty of Friendship, which is based on mutual respect and equal partnership for development and mutual benefits. Over the years, this relationship has strengthened progressively through our historical connections, people-to-people exchanges, and meaningful cooperation in certain areas.

Both Samoa and New Zealand have hosted a number of high-level visits in the last two years, including the respective visits of Her Excellency the Governor General of New Zealand, the former Prime Minister Ardern, and the former Foreign Minister Mahuta. Likewise, your Government hosted our Prime Minister, the Honourable Fiame Naomi Mataafa on her official visit. We are also looking forward to the imminent visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, the Right Honourable Vaovasamanaia Winston Peters and his delegation, for consultations to strengthen our existing bilateral ties. These frequent high-level visits are historical milestones, which attest to the maturity of our partnership nurtured over the years.

Aotearoa has become home or second home to many Samoan people since they began to immigrate to New Zealand over a hundred years ago to seek employment and a better future, not only for themselves and their immediate families, but for their relatives in Samoa.

In addition, the provision by the New Zealand Government of the Annual Quota Scheme has also facilitated the migration and attainment of New Zealand citizenship by some of our people, thereby opening the door to better opportunities in education, health, and other services that are not available in our country.

At present, Samoa has a sizable population which comprises the largest Pacific Island ethnic group in the growing multi-ethnic and diverse community of Aotearoa, New Zealand. It is a joy to know that our people are able to promote our own language and culture, and establish church communities and support groups wherever they are in New Zealand. An increasing number of people of Samoan descent are also making Samoa proud in their achievements in various fields, and in their services to the community and government. I have noted that an increasing number of people of Samoan descent have been honoured in Awards and Honours by Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Majesty King Charles III, and the Government of New Zealand. On a personal note your Excellency, it gives me great pleasure and pride that you are the first person of Samoan descent to hold this prominent position of High Commissioner of Aotearoa New Zealand in Samoa.

We are grateful for New Zealand’s ongoing assistance to our government in Samoa in meeting our priority needs and challenges through various projects and cooperation, mainly in the areas of health, education, environment, sports and building of infrastructure. Hence our government will continue to work in partnership with New Zealand to develop Samoa’s aspirations and priorities as outlined in the “Pathway for the Development of Samoa”.

As we make preparations to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October this year, we are very appreciative of New Zealand’s affirmation of support to ensure that we are in a position to host a memorable CHOGM 2024 in Samoa and the Pacific.

Your Excellency, I am confident that your appointment as High Commissioner of New Zealand to Samoa, will further strengthen our existing bilateral relations through advancing our mutual interests in building on existing cooperation.

I wish you and your family a memorable stay in Samoa during your term as High Commissioner. Ia faamanuia tele le Atua i lou tula’i mai i lenei tofiga taua.

Soifua.