KEY NOTE ADDRESS BY HON. MINISTER OF SPORTS & RECREATION AT THE WOMEN’S OLYMPIC QUALIFIER FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

SAMOA, February 6 - 7 February – 19 February 2024

Distinguished Members of FIFA Representatives and delegates from participating nations, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I stand before you today, with pride and joy, as we gather to launch a momentous event marking an unparalleled milestone in our nation’s sporting history – the Women’s Olympic Qualifier Football Tournament.

Samoa, a country renowned for the resolute spirit of her people, has been entrusted to host this iconic event from tomorrow, 7 – 19 February, 2024. This particular honor fills us with great pride. For when our nation was but a whisper on the global sports stage, we held steadfast onto the dream that one day, we would be provided an opportunity like this. Today, that dream is now a reality.

This occasion signifies the advancing of the women’s football stage, not just locally, but regionally and internationally. It embodies the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, the tenacity of athletes, the unity of nations, and the pivotal role women play in illustrating the beauty, power, and potential of football.

As the Minister of Sports and Recreation, it is my privilege to extend our nation’s heart-warming welcome to all participating nations and their talented athletes. Your presence here doesn’t just demonstrate sportsmanship; it is a testament to the increasing recognition and support for women in sports. It instils in us a sense of collective responsibility to nurture, encourage, and promote the ascension of women’s football on a global stage.

Hosting this tournament is a reaffirmation of our government’s commitment to the development and promotion of football, both locally and internationally. Let it stand as a visible projection of our conviction that sport is a pathway to social development, unity, education, and health.

The Samoan Government, represented today by myself, hereby pledges our unwavering support to the success of this tournament. Further, we reiterate our commitment to bolstering initiatives that provide opportunities for our athletes and magnify the reach of football at the local, regional, and international level. We also thank the Football Federation Samoa for hosting this immense event.

Seeing our Samoan women take their place alongside teams from other Pacific nations, standing tall, dignified, and ready to take on the world, is beyond inspiring. It highlights not just their competitive spirit but the evolution of our society, our embrace of inclusivity, and our belief in gender equality.

May you all enjoy Samoa’s hospitality while witnessing the brilliance of these talented athletes. May they perform to their utmost abilities, displaying skilful sportsmanship, unity, and strength while celebrating the essence and spirit of football.

In conclusion, let the inaugural Women’s Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Samoa serve as an inspiration and as a beacon of light that illuminates the pathway for aspiring athletes. More importantly, let it reinforce our collective commitment to promoting sports, particularly football, and its power to bring nations together, inspire, uplift, and drive societal change.

It is my hope that as we kick off this tournament, each player, referee, spectator, and official will embody the spirit of the game and proudly represent their countries. May this tournament not just be a showcase of athletic prowess but a celebration of unity, courage, and an overwhelming demonstration of the power of women’s football.

Thank you, and may this tournament commence!