Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players By 2031

The intravenous immunoglobulin market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market was valued at $8,932 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $12,632.5 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders have contributed to the market’s expansion.

Increasing Applications: IVIG has found applications beyond its traditional uses. It is being explored for the treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Kawasaki disease, and myasthenia gravis. These emerging applications are expected to contribute to the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape: The intravenous immunoglobulin market is highly competitive, with several key players operating globally. Some of the prominent companies in this market include Baxter International Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Octapharma AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. These companies are focusing on research and development activities, strategic collaborations, and product launches to maintain their market positions.

Supply Chain Challenges: The IVIG market has faced supply chain challenges in recent years. The production of IVIG requires plasma, which is derived from human donors. Limited availability of plasma donors and regulatory restrictions have affected the supply of IVIG, leading to occasional shortages in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/325

Market Segmentation:

Application:

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders: IVIG is widely used for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency disorders, including common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), and selective immunoglobulin deficiencies.

Neurological Disorders: IVIG is utilized in the management of neurological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), myasthenia gravis, and multifocal motor neuropathy.

Autoimmune Diseases: IVIG is employed as an immunomodulatory therapy for various autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and dermatomyositis.

Other Applications: IVIG is being explored for emerging indications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Kawasaki disease, and certain types of cancer.

Product Type:

IgG: Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is the most common type of IVIG used in clinical practice.

IgA: Intravenous administration of immunoglobulin A (IgA) is sometimes required for patients with selective IgA deficiency.

IgM: Intravenous immunoglobulin M (IgM) is less commonly used but may be necessary in specific cases.

End User:

Hospitals: IVIG is primarily administered in hospitals, where patients with severe immunodeficiencies, autoimmune disorders, or neurological conditions receive treatment.

Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers: Some IVIG treatments can be administered in outpatient settings, including clinics and ambulatory care centers, which offer convenience and accessibility to patients.

Homecare Settings: In certain cases, IVIG therapy can be delivered in the comfort of a patient’s home under the supervision of healthcare professionals.

Geography:

North America: This includes the United States and Canada, which have well-established healthcare systems and a significant market for IVIG.

Europe: The European market for IVIG is substantial, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France being major contributors.

Asia Pacific: Emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan present growth opportunities for the IVIG market due to increasing healthcare infrastructure and a rising patient population.

Rest of the World: This includes regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, where the IVIG market is also evolving.

These are general segmentation categories, and the actual segmentation may vary based on specific market research reports or industry analyses.

Request for Customization –

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/325

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America occupied nearly half of the global market revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance from 2018 to 2022, owing to the high adoption rate of IVIG treatments across countries in the region supplemented with the presence of high-profile plasma production facilities. Meanwhile, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, as the region has witnessed a significant increase in the incidence of immunological & neurological diseases. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Baxter International Inc.

CSL Behring LLC

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

Octapharma AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shire (acquired by Takeda)

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (258 Pages)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/325

Recent developments:

Product Approvals and Launches: Various companies have received regulatory approvals and launched new IVIG products. For instance, in 2021, Takeda Pharmaceuticals received approval for its subcutaneous formulation of IVIG, HyQvia, in the United States for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency.

Research and Development: Companies continue to invest in research and development activities to enhance the efficacy and safety of IVIG therapies. This includes exploring new indications, developing improved formulations, and investigating novel delivery methods.

Related Reports :

Plasma Therapy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plasma-therapy-market-A13680

Hematology Analyzers market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hematology-analyzer-market-A13630

veterinary artificial reproduction market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/veterinary-artificial-reproduction-market-A13676

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.