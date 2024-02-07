Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,900 in the last 365 days.

SIMM Capital Launches $100 Million Affordable Housing Fund

SIMM Capital, a leading investment management firm committed to fostering inclusive communities, proudly announces the launch of its latest initiative

SIMM Capital, a leading investment management firm committed to the critical role that affordable housing plays in building thriving communities,” said Mat Simmons, CEO of SIMM Capital.”
— Mat Simmons

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIMM Capital, a leading investment management firm committed to fostering inclusive communities, proudly announces the launch of its latest initiative – a $100 million Affordable Housing Fund aimed at addressing the pressing need for accessible housing options across the nation.

With an acute awareness of the housing challenges facing many communities, SIMM Capital has pledged to leverage its expertise and resources to make a meaningful impact. The Affordable Housing Fund represents a strategic investment in the future, aimed at providing safe, stable, and affordable housing options for individuals and families of all backgrounds.

“We recognize the critical role that affordable housing plays in building thriving communities,” said Mat Simmons, CEO of SIMM Capital. “Our Affordable Housing Fund reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing this pressing issue and creating lasting positive change.”

The $100 million fund will support the development and preservation of affordable housing units, with a focus on areas facing acute affordability challenges. SIMM Capital’s comprehensive approach to investment prioritizes projects that not only provide housing but also promote economic opportunity and community engagement.

“We believe that access to affordable housing is a fundamental human right,” added Mat Simmons. “Through strategic partnerships and innovative investment strategies, we aim to create pathways to stable housing and greater economic security for all.”

SIMM Capital’s Affordable Housing Fund will target a diverse range of projects, including new construction, rehabilitation, and preservation efforts. By working closely with developers, local governments, and community organizations, the fund seeks to maximize its impact and ensure that investments align with the unique needs of each community served.

For more information about SIMM Capital and its Affordable Housing Fund, please visit www.simmcapital.com or contact Clyde Callicot.

About SIMM Capital:

SIMM Capital is a leading private equity real estate investment firm dedicated to driving positive economic change through strategic investments across multifamily and affordable housing. With a focus on inclusive growth, SIMM Capital seeks to generate both financial returns and meaningful impact for communities nationwide.

Contact:

Clyde Callicot

Marketing Director, SIMM Capital

412-314-2001

clyde@simmandco.com

www.simmcapital.com

CLYDE CALLICOTT
SIMM Capital
+1 412-314-2001
email us here

You just read:

SIMM Capital Launches $100 Million Affordable Housing Fund

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more