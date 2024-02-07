Monte Weis Joins Canada’s Forest Trust Corporation to Help Drive Innovative Dealership Solutions and Environmental Initiatives Forward

In a bold move that advances automotive retail in a more sustainable, planet-friendly direction, Canada’s Forest Trust Corporation appoints industry veteran Monte Weis as National Advisor of their Automotive Division, enhancing the reach and impact of their innovative Climate Protection Plan.

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFT) , an industry leader celebrated for blending technology, data and traditional forest and silviculture practices to provide tangible climate solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Monte Weis as National Advisor of its Automotive Division.



CFT and Monte Weis are partnering to innovate within the automotive retail and dealership sector. The mission is simple: amplify the wide range of impacts from CFT’s flagship Climate Protection Plan for dealerships, manufacturers and individual car drivers. This solution will result in a more nature-positive automotive sector where individuals and dealers have the power to drive support for our planet's biodiversity and natural carbon-capture technology – Smart Forests™.

Monte Weis brings a wealth of experience and insights from his extensive background in the automotive industry. His expertise in merger and acquisition activities, physical and digital retail environments, and the dealer franchise model place him in a unique position to spearhead the growth and integration of CFT’s Climate Protection Plan across Canada. “I have long championed the integration of sustainable practices within dealership operations, and my engagement in CFT's initiative marks the next stride toward enhancing the value that the automotive industry – think dealerships, manufacturers, etc.– provide and aligning our models with the growing customer demand for practical solutions to compensate for their inevitable emissions,” shared Monte Weis. “This initiative is a commitment to fostering a sustainable future by integrating reliable and proven carbon capture technology with time-honoured forestry practices.”

“Monte's appointment marks a significant milestone for Canada's Forest Trust Corporation as we make a tangible impact in combating one of the largest sources of emissions – the automotive industry,” said Gary Zed, Founder and CEO at CFT. “With Monte as the National Advisor of our Automotive Division, we are well positioned to shift how individuals perceive and contribute to environmental stewardship and climate action. Our Climate Protection Plan is not just another green initiative; it's a transformative solution that grows a more biodiverse and resilient planet, one car at a time.”

The CFT Climate Protection Plan exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to advancing nature-based solutions, enhancing transparency, and delivering measurable outcomes through a holistic approach to environmental sustainability, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, and supporting Indigenous economic development.

About Canada's Forest Trust Corporation (CFT)

CFT is a leading social enterprise that offers a nature-based solution to capture carbon by building Smart Forests™. With proprietary tools and in collaboration with Forest Stewards (businesses, schools, organizations, communities, and individuals), CFT is on a path to procure, prepare, plant, preserve and protect millions of acres of forests around the world, forever. Our Forever Forest Guarantee ensures that every forest created by CFT undergoes expert management, reporting and monitoring, and silviculture maintenance. Smart Forests sequester CO2, rehabilitate ecosystems, engage Indigenous Knowledge Keepers, and boost the green economy. Smart Forests are smart investments.

