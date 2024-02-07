McGill Hose & Coupling Eyes Growth as Ownership Transitions to Third Generation

Harry C. McGill, Longtime Owner of McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc., Announces Retirement and Sale of Business

East Longmeadow, MA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over five decades of dedicated leadership, Harry C. McGill, long-time owner of McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc., has announced with much pride, his retirement and the successful transition of the company to his children, Ainsley McGill-Gaboury and Alex C. McGill. The transition represents a continuation of the family legacy and a commitment to sustaining the company's values of excellence and customer satisfaction.



Taking effect on December 31st, 2023, this move ensures the future of the thriving family business founded by Harry's father, Harry A. McGill in 1962. Both Ainsley and Alex, serving as Vice Presidents for the past decade, bring extensive experience and a shared passion for excellence to their new roles as co-owners.

“I am immensely proud of the journey we've undertaken together at McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. It has been an honor to lead this incredible team. As I retire, I have full confidence in the capable hands of Alex and Ainsley to carry forward our legacy of providing the right solutions for our customers, with a focus on quality and service. I look forward to watching the new direction and continued growth of this great company, as well as the dedicated employees that are so important to its success."

A Flourishing Legacy Built on Dedication

Over the past 54 years, Harry has played a pivotal role in transforming McGill Hose into a leading provider of specialized fluid conveyance products, including metal and PTFE hose assemblies, featuring major brands of hoses and fittings.

Harry's journey began in 1969 when he joined the company founded by his father, Harry A. McGill, as a laborer and salesperson, embodying the family's commitment to the business. In 1987, he assumed the role of owner, taking over from his father when McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. operated out of a 10,000 sq ft building on Benton Drive in East Longmeadow.

Under his leadership, the company experienced remarkable growth. Today, McGill Hose & Coupling boasts three modern facilities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, spanning over 125,000 sq ft of space. Throughout this expansion, Harry ensured that the company's core values of quality and service remained steadfast.

The company recently achieved ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications, a testament to its dedication to meeting the highest industry standards.

Harry leaves not just an indelible mark on McGill Hose & Coupling, but as a leader in the hose distribution industry, serving on the Board of NAHAD (National Association of Hose and Accessories Distribution) as well as a board member and past-President of IDCO (Industrial Distributor Co-op).

Passing the Torch to the Next Generation

Ainsley and Alex, each possessing years of expertise in operations and customer relations, are uniquely prepared to guide McGill Hose & Coupling into its next chapter.

"Our top priority remains providing the right solutions for our customers, always exceeding their expectations with superior service and expertise," states Ainsley, emphasizing their dedication to customer satisfaction.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the foundation built by our dad and grandfather," states Alex. "Our commitment will remain in upholding their values and vision while accelerating our MRO services throughout the Northeast, attracting technical OEM customers across North America and providing industrial distributors with competitive and responsive support with Metal and PTFE hose assemblies.”

With Harry's legacy of excellence as their compass and their own vision for the future, Ainsley and Alex are poised to propel McGill Hose & Coupling to even greater heights. The company's future is bright, driven by a team committed to quality, and an unwavering dedication to serving its customers.

About McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc.

McGill Hose & Coupling, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized hose assemblies and fluid conveyance products. With a legacy of excellence, the company operates from three modern facilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and remains committed to delivering quality hose assemblies, products and solutions across the United States.

McGill Hose is the single best source for flexible metal hose, PTFE hose, fittings and fluid handling components. We offer custom hose and fittings solutions including fabrication of hose assemblies & distribution of value-added services with the highest level of expertise in the industry at competitive prices. McGill Hose services the Aerospace, Agricultural, Chemical, Construction, Environmental, Food & Beverage, Government, Marine, Material Handling, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Transport, Trucking and Woodworking industries. McGill Hose & Coupling has been family owned and operated since 1962. Subsidiaries of McGill Hose include leafvacuumhose.com and beerhose.com.

For more information, please visit McGillHose.com/about.

Media Contact

Justin Greenia, Marketing Manager

45 Industrial Drive,

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

413-525-3977

marketing@mcgillhose.com

