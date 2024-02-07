Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Partnerships with DoorDash

Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop Customers to Gain Access to Additional Delivery Option

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading omnichannel grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a new agreement with local commerce platform DoorDash to make an additional on-demand grocery delivery marketplace available to customers at each of its local omnichannel brands – Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Food, The GIANT Company and Stop & Shop. Delivery from DoorDash is expected to be available to customers of all brands by March.



“As leading omnichannel grocery retailers in their markets, Ahold Delhaize USA brands are focused on providing fast and convenient grocery delivery for customers. The addition of DoorDash as a marketplace partner for our companies is very exciting,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “The speed and ease of DoorDash and its strong reputation for providing great customer service aligns with the priorities of each of our local brands. We look forward to delivering this new option for customers of our local brands – as well as new customers through DoorDash – and leveraging this partnership to enable our brands as they continue to drive omnichannel growth.”

DoorDash is available in nearly all markets served by Ahold Delhaize USA brands, and the service is already live for most customers at Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Food Lion will pilot with DoorDash in February and expects to launch in its markets in March. Through the new partnership, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA will add to the 100,000+ non-restaurant stores already on DoorDash’s Marketplace and Drive platforms across North America.

“From day one DoorDash has been focused on creating opportunities for our merchant partners to compete, succeed, and flourish in every environment,” said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder at DoorDash. “We’re excited to partner with Ahold Delhaize USA brands to support the growth of their digital channels and help them engage consumers in new ways. As consumers’ favorite local commerce platform, we look forward to expanding our East Coast selection and giving consumers more access to everything in their neighborhoods, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more.”

ADUSA brands’ loyalty programs are integrated into the DoorDash experience. All participating brand stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and 20 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here .

