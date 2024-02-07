Submit Release
Natural Health Trends Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

– Fourth quarter revenue of $10.9 million increased 3% compared to the third quarter of 2023 
– Cash flows from operations improved $2.0 million year-over-year before tax installment payments
– Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share 

HONG KONG, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

•    Revenue of $10.9 million increased 3% compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 13% compared to $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. 
•    Operating loss was $242,000 compared to operating loss of $292,000 in the third quarter of 2023 and operating income of $43,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
•    Net income was $358,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $172,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $188,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
•    The number of Active Members1 were down 6% to 32,410 at December 31, 2023, compared to 34,660 at September 30, 2023, and decreased 16% compared to 38,660 at December 31, 2022.
     
Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
     

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  Revenue of $43.9 million decreased 11% compared to $49.1 million in 2022.
  Operating loss was $1.7 million, compared to $270,000 in 2022.
  Net income was $568,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $313,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in 2022.
     

Management Commentary

“We managed to achieve a sequential increase in orders despite tepid consumer sentiment in China and price increases in several markets in the quarter. We believe the increased frequency and size of in-person activities contributed to the uptick. We plan to sponsor more such events in the coming months to continue improving the effectiveness of our market campaigns,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “Though under pressure from lingering inflation and stronger dollar, we succeeded in protecting margin and controlling costs. With more emphasis on training in the coming year, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from further volume boost.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  Net cash used in operating activities was $69,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared net cash provided by operating activities of $938,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net cash used in operating activities was $4.3 million in 2023, compared to $4.9 million in 2022. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arises from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Act Act”), cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million in 2023, versus $3.2 million a year ago. Of the total Tax Act liability of $20.2 million, $11.2 million has been paid to date.
  Total cash and cash equivalents were $56.2 million as of December 31, 2023, down from $69.7 million as of December 31, 2022. 
  On February 5, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on March 1, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 20, 2024.
     

The Company expects to issue its 2023 audited financial results in late February with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2023 audited financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID: 13743993
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1653011&tp_key=5a8602f7ee
   

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number:  13743993.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.


NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data) 
  
       
    December 31,  
    2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 56,178     $ 69,667  
Inventories     4,293       4,525  
Other current assets     3,758       3,359  
Total current assets     64,229       77,551  
Property and equipment, net     266       394  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     3,319       3,992  
Restricted cash     39       79  
Deferred tax asset     369       195  
Other assets     869       606  
Total assets   $ 69,091     $ 82,817  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 990     $ 810  
Income taxes payable     3,716       2,972  
Accrued commissions     2,067       2,943  
Other accrued expenses     1,170       1,181  
Deferred revenue     6,166       5,597  
Amounts held in eWallets     3,945       4,895  
Operating lease liabilities     1,146       1,135  
Other current liabilities     784       905  
Total current liabilities     19,984       20,438  
Income taxes payable     5,054       9,098  
Deferred tax liability     135       141  
Operating lease liabilities     2,318       2,989  
Total liabilities     27,491       32,666  
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock            
Common stock     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     84,695       86,102  
Accumulated deficit     (17,703 )     (9,056 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,069 )     (1,004 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (24,336 )     (25,904 )
Total stockholders’ equity     41,600       50,151  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 69,091     $ 82,817  
                 


NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
  
             
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		     Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)          
Net sales   $ 10,937     $ 12,512     $ 43,924     $ 49,134  
Cost of sales     2,789       3,263       11,175       12,661  
Gross profit     8,148       9,249       32,749       36,473  
Operating expenses:                                
Commissions expense     4,553       5,377       18,414       20,747  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     3,837       3,829       16,006       15,996  
Total operating expenses     8,390       9,206       34,420       36,743  
Income (loss) from operations     (242 )     43       (1,671 )     (270 )
Other income, net     708       400       2,416       872  
Income before income taxes     466       443       745       602  
Income tax provision     108       255       177       289  
Net income   $ 358     $ 188     $ 568     $ 313  
Net income per common share:                                
Basic   $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.05     $ 0.03  
Diluted   $ 0.03     $ 0.02     $ 0.05     $ 0.03  
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     11,448       11,423       11,436       11,362  
Diluted     11,461       11,423       11,456       11,423  
                                 



NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
  
       
    Year Ended December 31,  
    2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     (Unaudited)          
Net income   $ 568     $ 313  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     164       204  
Share-based compensation     161        
Noncash lease expense     1,109       1,172  
Deferred income taxes     (178 )     90  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Inventories     228       680  
Other current assets     (452 )     992  
Other assets     (270 )     (67 )
Accounts payable     181       52  
Income taxes payable     (3,299 )     (1,404 )
Accrued commissions     (866 )     (654 )
Other accrued expenses     (4 )     (732 )
Deferred revenue     565       (2,901 )
Amounts held in eWallets     (947 )     (1,432 )
Operating lease liabilities     (1,119 )     (1,220 )
Other current liabilities     (119 )     55  
Net cash used in operating activities     (4,278 )     (4,852 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (46 )     (143 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (46 )     (143 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Dividends paid     (9,215 )     (9,138 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (9,215 )     (9,138 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     10       (486 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (13,529 )     (14,619 )
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period     69,746       84,365  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period   $ 56,217     $ 69,746  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities   $ 147     $ 2,234  
                 

CONTACT:

Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com


