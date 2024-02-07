Biobetter Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 150.75 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Technological Innovations and Increased Competition in Biosimilar Production Driving Up Demand for Advanced Biobetters

Rockville , Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global biobetter market is estimated at US$ 66.31 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2034.



The market is characterized by the development of advanced therapeutic biologics designed to outperform existing biologics. Biobetter sales are driven by a combination of scientific advancements, regulatory support, and the pursuit of more effective and targeted treatments for various medical conditions.

Ongoing progress in biotechnology and protein engineering is fueling the development of next-generation biobetter products. Precise modifications at the molecular level are leading to the creation of biobetters with improved therapeutic properties. Intense competition with biosimilar products is further prompting companies to differentiate their offerings through the development of biobetters. This competitive landscape is fostering innovation and driving advancements in the field.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 150.75 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global biobetter market is calculated at US$ 66.31 billion for 2024.

Worldwide demand for biobetters is projected to reach a market value of US$ 150.75 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States market is pegged at US$ 32.44 billion for 2024.

Sales of biobetters in Japan are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2034.

Insulin biobetter sales are forecasted to reach US$ 69.38 billion by 2034-end.



“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes is fueling the development and adoption of biobetter therapies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

CSL Behring GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi SA

Eli Lily and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biogen Inc.

SERVIER

Porton Biopharma Limited

Competitive Analysis

Leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies are at the forefront of biobetter development. Leading companies such as Roche, Amgen, and Pfizer are actively investing in research and development activities and are leveraging their expertise to bring innovative biobetter products to market.

Key market players are also focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and gain a competitive edge. These strategic moves are contributing to market consolidation and the creation of comprehensive biopharmaceutical platforms.

Country-wise Analysis

Why is the United States a Profitable Market for Biobetter Manufacturers?

“Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders Driving Use of Advanced Biobetters”

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cancer are becoming more common in the US. The growing burden of disease in the United States is driving the need for more sophisticated and effective therapeutics, which is fueling the expansion of the biobetter industry.

Companies are investing in the development of biobetters as a result of the fierce competition in the US market brought on by the expiration of some biologics' patents. Demand is rising as a result of the introduction of biobetters, which are providing patients and healthcare professionals with viable options.

Why does Germany have such a high need for biobetters?

"Availability of State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities and Adequate Reimbursement Guidelines"

Germany has a strong and well-established healthcare system. The nation's dedication to offering cutting-edge medical care fuels demand for biobetters by drawing funding for the creation of novel biopharmaceutical products through research and development.

An environment that is favourable to the development of biobetters is being created by Germany's effective pharmaceutical reimbursement and market access rules. Businesses are encouraged to launch novel treatments, which increases consumer demand for biobetters.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biobetter market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on drug class (erythropoietin biobetters, G-CSF biobetters, interferon biobetters, insulin biobetters, monoclonal antibodies biobetters, antihemophilic factors, others), disease indication (diabetes, cancer, renal disease, neurodegenerative diseases, genetic disorder-hemophilia, others), route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

