SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating BLNK, INNV, FNKO and AHCO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Blink Charging Company, InnovAge Holding Corp., Funko, Inc. and AdaptHealth Corp. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ: BLNK) Accused of Misleading Investors

On November 27, 2023, Judge Kathleen M. Williams of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Blink Charging Company, paving the way for litigation to proceed. The complaint alleges that (a) many of Blink's charging stations were damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, or non-accessible; (b) Blink's purported partnerships with other companies were overstated; and (c) the purported growth of Blink's network was overstated. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Accused of Misleading Investors

On December 21, 2023, Judge William J. Martinez of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against InnovAge Holding Corp., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Shareholder Litigation Update

On December 18, 2023, Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending class action against Funko, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP serves as co-counsel for the plaintiff, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this case and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating potential claims against AdaptHealth Corp. on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that (a) AdaptHealth misstated the company's true ability to generate organic growth in its diabetes segment; (b) AdaptHealth engaged in improper upcoding and other illicit billing practices; and (c) as a result, the defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101