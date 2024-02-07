Capitaliz Hires Former Business Enterprise Institute CEO to Lead Americas

Jared Johnson Joins to Catapult Business Valuation and Succession Planning Fintech into Next Phase of Growth, Ongoing Investment in US Market

Denver, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitaliz, a digital platform for business valuation, succession, and exit planning, today announced Jared Johnson as its President, North America. In this role, Johnson will oversee the company's operations, strategy, and regional growth as Capitaliz aims to expand its business development and client success teams through advisory relationships.



Johnson has a wealth of experience in exit and succession planning. As CEO of the Business Enterprise Institute (BEI), he built resources and tools for advisors, increased membership, and expanded advocacy for exit planning. During his tenure, Johnson successfully transformed BEI into a premier content and resource hub, catering to advisors and exit planners in the United States and Canada. Before joining BEI, Jared held strategic roles at Convergys, Citibank, and AOL.



“Jared’s appointment firmly establishes our company's foothold in the Americas, marking a significant step in our ongoing investment in the US marketplace and underscores Capitaliz's commitment to becoming the leading digital solution for exit and succession planning,” said Craig West, Founder and Chairman of Capitaliz. “With the majority of US business owners looking to exit their respective companies within the coming decade, Capitaliz is well positioned to help business owners and advisors in strategically planning for this crucial transition.”



Now, as he takes on the role at Capitaliz, Johnson is dedicated to instilling both his passion for helping business owners with their life's work and his experience in building out talent, cultivating relationships with the wider exit planning community, identifying market needs, fostering innovation, and strategically expanding sales and marketing functions.



Recognizing the social and economic significance of the successful exit of baby boomers as business owners highlights the urgency for better preparation in this critical aspect of business management. As presented to the US Senate by Exit Planning Institute President, Scott Snider, in late January, The National State of Owner Readiness Survey exposes a concerning lack of preparedness among business owners for their eventual exit, with a staggering 50% ill-preparedness rate and a notably low success rate in privately held company transitions. The data further highlights that a significant portion of business owners lack comprehension of their exit options (60%), operate without a formal exit strategy (80%), and half (50%) have no plan whatsoever. This unpreparedness often leads to a substantial number of companies either not selling or exiting involuntarily due to external factors.



Capitaliz's suite of insights and valuation tools helps quantify current business valuation, identify key value drivers, and make recommendations for strategic actions for enhancing business value. The platform is built by industry professionals for business owners and advisors, including accountants, financial advisers, wealth managers, bankers, and business coaches.



