Trackinsight 2024 Global ETF Survey Report Released: Unveiling 50+ Charts on Worldwide ETF Trends

Trackinsight, in Partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and State Street, Unveils the Global ETF Survey 2024 Report ‘50+ Charts of Worldwide ETF Trends’. A Comprehensive Overview of Worldwide ETF Trends Highlighting Industry Innovations and Growth Opportunities.

New York, United States -- Feb 7th, 2024 -- Trackinsight, a global leader in ETF research and analytics, today announced the release of its Global ETF Survey 2024 Report: ‘50+ Charts on Worldwide ETF Trends’ , in partnership with J.P. Morgan Asset Management and State Street.

The fifth annual survey report, now freely available on etfcentral.com , provides a comprehensive analysis of the ETF industry, covering trends, growth, and innovation. It leverages Trackinsight's global database of over 10,000 ETPs and features insights from more than 500 investment professionals managing ETF assets exceeding $900 billion.

Report highlights:

The year 2023 saw ETF assets soar to $11 trillion, showcasing continuous expansion. North America's assets expand by $1.6 trillion to reach $8.5 trillion, whereas Europe's assets experienced a notable increase of $400 billion, approaching the $2 trillion threshold. Active ETF Momentum: In North America, active ETF strategies secured 25% of the flows in 2023, bringing total category’s assets to $630 billion – a new record. In contrast, Europe, where interest is slowly growing, lags significantly with only $32 billion in assets, emphasizing investors' ongoing preference for passive strategies.

In North America, active ETF strategies secured 25% of the flows in 2023, bringing total category’s assets to $630 billion – a new record. In contrast, Europe, where interest is slowly growing, lags significantly with only $32 billion in assets, emphasizing investors' ongoing preference for passive strategies. Thematic Investments: Global interest in thematic investing in 2023 continues to be subdued when compared to the levels seen during the pandemic years. AI, Robotics, and Automation themes take the global spotlight with $3.6 billion in inflows in the U.S. and Europe, while the Nuclear Energy theme sees a surge in the U.S. with $1 billion in new capital. Europe's commitment to Net Zero 2050 and Climate Change themes remains strong with over $10 billion in new inflows.

Global interest in thematic investing in 2023 continues to be subdued when compared to the levels seen during the pandemic years. AI, Robotics, and Automation themes take the global spotlight with $3.6 billion in inflows in the U.S. and Europe, while the Nuclear Energy theme sees a surge in the U.S. with $1 billion in new capital. Europe's commitment to Net Zero 2050 and Climate Change themes remains strong with over $10 billion in new inflows. Cryptocurrency Breakthrough: In 2023, global interest in cryptocurrency ETPs rejuvenated amid U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs approval rumors, attracting over $1.5 billion in North America and more than $1 billion in Europe, marking the end of the crypto winter. Recently, the U.S. overtook Europe and Canada in the crypto asset arena following a bulk approval and launch of Spot Bitcoin ETFs on U.S. exchanges.

In 2023, global interest in cryptocurrency ETPs rejuvenated amid U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs approval rumors, attracting over $1.5 billion in North America and more than $1 billion in Europe, marking the end of the crypto winter. Recently, the U.S. overtook Europe and Canada in the crypto asset arena following a bulk approval and launch of Spot Bitcoin ETFs on U.S. exchanges. ESG Cross-Atlantic Polarity: ESG inflows in North America have stalled for the second consecutive year, following a record-breaking 2021. Meanwhile, Europe continues to lead, attracting an additional $50 billion in new flows and reaching a total of $400 billion in assets – representing 75% of total ESG ETFs assets globally.

ESG inflows in North America have stalled for the second consecutive year, following a record-breaking 2021. Meanwhile, Europe continues to lead, attracting an additional $50 billion in new flows and reaching a total of $400 billion in assets – representing 75% of total ESG ETFs assets globally. Fixed Income Revival: For the fourth year in a row, North America sees net flows into fixed income ETFs exceed $200 billion, propelling total assets in the region to surpass $1.5 trillion. Europe and APAC have also displayed considerable interest in fixed income products, contributing to the global income assets reaching a historic milestone of $2 trillion.

For the fourth year in a row, North America sees net flows into fixed income ETFs exceed $200 billion, propelling total assets in the region to surpass $1.5 trillion. Europe and APAC have also displayed considerable interest in fixed income products, contributing to the global income assets reaching a historic milestone of $2 trillion. Insights from the Survey Respondents: Investors are strategically expanding their allocations to diverse asset classes via ETFs, with a pronounced focus on equity and fixed income. European investors continue to prioritize ESG investing, and interest in active management is widespread across different regions. Thematic investing appetite is present but in a minor satellite exposure capacity, while caution prevails when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Philippe Malaise, CEO of Trackinsight, commented, "This year's Global ETF Survey underscores the vibrant expansion and the transformative potential of the ETF industry. Our collaboration with J.P. Morgan and State Street has enabled us to present a report that not only captures the current state of the market but also offers forward-looking insights that will benefit investors and industry stakeholders alike. The findings highlight the adaptability of ETFs to market changes and investor needs, reinforcing their essential role in contemporary investment strategies."

“We coined the phrase ETF 3.0 several years ago, as a description of the exponential growth we expected to see for active ETFs globally. The 2024 survey results echo our predictions,” said Francis Koudelka, Senior Vice President & Global ETF Product Specialist at State Street. “Global investors are telling us they are allocating more to active ETFs, would be more apt to purchase a strategy if it was converted from a mutual fund to ETF, and would like to see global regulators enable a listed ETF as a share class of an unlisted fund. We remain bullish on the growth of active ETFs globally.”

“This year’s Global ETF Survey provides a pivotal perspective into the broader ETF landscape, and where investors are finding the most value. ETFs continue to experience revolutionary growth, and this survey provides a critical look at the trends fueling the momentum,” said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “We’re particularly excited about active ETF strategies, as they secured 25% of the North American flows last year. We also anticipate active fixed income ETFs will become a staple in portfolios as investors continue to seek out unique offerings.”

In addition to the full report, Trackinsight and its partners are delighted to offer additional content with thought leadership articles and weekly updated industry league tables, freely accessible from etfcentral.com, enabling everyone to gain valuable insights into the ETF market. For more information on the 2024 Global ETF Survey , please visit etfcentral.com .

