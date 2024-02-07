EU and UNFPA donate 3,000 tablets to Moldova to conduct Population and Housing Census 2024

On 6 February, the European Union and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) handed over to the National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova 3,000 electronic tablets and related accessories.

The modern equipment, worth about €800,000, is intended for the Population and Housing Census, which will take place from 8 April to 7 July 2024. The European Union intends to allocate €2 million to strengthen the statistical capacity of Moldova during this year’s census.

The donated tablets will be equipped with data collection apps and will allow enumerators to record information in electronic census questionnaires.

The Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics, Oleg Cara, noted that thanks to the donated equipment, data would be collected electronically for the first time. “This will significantly reduce the duration of interviews and the period of data processing, which will also allow for much faster dissemination of census data,” the official said.

The Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, Jānis Mažeiks said this year’s Population and Housing Census was very important for Moldova.

“It is a vital tool for informed decision-making. Accurate and reliable data on the country’s demographic situation, social and economic conditions and housing stock are essential for the development of effective country policies. The use of tablets for data collection ensures data confidentiality and accuracy,” the Ambassador said.

Find out more

Press release