Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Contracts to Build Three Luxury Family Hotels

Tokyo, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced the receipt of contracts to construct three luxury family type hotels in Japan.

A nine-floor property, ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI in Tokyo, made from reinforced concrete, will have six rooms, a building area of 4,523 square feet, land area of 924 square feet, and began construction in January 2024.

The ENT TERRACE GINZA 3rd STREET, also in Tokyo, with seven above-ground floors and one basement featuring a restaurant and shops, will be made from steel and reinforced concrete, have six rooms, a building area of 4,493 square feet and land area of 906 square feet. This property will start construction in March 2024 with a scheduled completion in October 2024.

A four-floor property, the ENT TERRACE ISEJINGU in Mie Prefecture, made from reinforced concrete, will have four rooms, a building area of 4,155 square feet, land area of 2,079 square feet, and will begin construction in May 2024.

Each of the properties will be equipped with a gym, kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and work space.

“We are excited to receive these contracts,” said LRE chief executive officer Mr. Eiji Nagahara, “Family type hotels are currently enjoying exceedingly high occupancy rates across Japan and usually remain fully booked shortly after opening. Each of these three new properties will, we believe, maintain our standard for the most advanced hotel luxury, style, and safety, and are expected to add significant revenue for our Company in the coming calendar year.”

Due to a confidentiality agreement with the seller, the seller and the sale price are not disclosed. There are no capital, personal, or business relationships between the Company and the seller, and there are no special interests between the Company and the seller.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

