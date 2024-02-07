Patient Blood Management Market Size to Surpass US$ 21.64 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Patient Blood Management Market is expected to clock US$ 21.64 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The global Patient Blood Management Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a paradigm shift in transfusion practices, growing awareness of the risks associated with blood transfusions, and the focus on optimizing patient outcomes while conserving blood resources. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals a dynamic landscape dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to managing anemia and reducing the need for blood transfusions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/patient-blood-management-market/8456

Patient Blood Management Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 12.91 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 21.64 billion CAGR 5.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Components, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Patient Blood Management (PBM) is a multidisciplinary approach focused on improving patient outcomes by optimizing the patient's own blood resources, minimizing unnecessary blood loss, and reducing reliance on allogeneic blood transfusions. The Patient Blood Management Market encompasses a wide range of strategies and interventions aimed at promoting patient safety, reducing transfusion-related complications, and conserving blood resources.

Key Market Drivers:

Shift Towards Value-based Healthcare: The transition from volume-based to value-based healthcare models has driven the adoption of Patient Blood Management practices. Healthcare providers and institutions are increasingly recognizing the importance of optimizing patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by implementing evidence-based transfusion strategies that prioritize patient safety and resource utilization.

Growing Concerns About Transfusion Risks: Rising concerns about the risks associated with blood transfusions, including transfusion-related infections, immunological reactions, and transfusion errors, have fueled the demand for Patient Blood Management solutions. By minimizing the need for allogeneic blood transfusions through proactive management of anemia and perioperative bleeding, PBM enhances patient safety and reduces the incidence of transfusion-related complications.

Advancements in PBM Strategies: Ongoing advancements in Patient Blood Management strategies, including preoperative optimization of hemoglobin levels, intraoperative blood conservation techniques, and postoperative anemia management, drive innovation in the Patient Blood Management Market. These strategies leverage a combination of pharmacological, surgical, and transfusion-sparing interventions to improve patient outcomes across various clinical settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Patient Blood Management market features a competitive landscape with key players contributing to research, development, and commercialization of PBM solutions. The report profiles major companies, offering insights into their product portfolios, market share, strategic collaborations, and recent innovations.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Patient Blood Management Market presents significant opportunities, challenges such as limited awareness and adoption of PBM practices in certain regions, financial constraints, and the need for interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare providers need to be addressed. However, ongoing research, education initiatives, and the potential for market expansion in emerging economies offer avenues for growth and innovation.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PATIENT BLOOD MANAGEMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Instruments Blood Processing Devices Blood Transfusion Devices Blood Culture Screening Devices Diagnostic and Testing Instruments Blood Storage Devices Accessories Syringes and Needles Vials and Tubes Blood Bags Others Reagents and Kits Blood Culture Media Blood Typing Reagents Slide Staining Reagents Assay Kits Software GLOBAL PATIENT BLOOD MANAGEMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Whole Blood and Red Blood Cells Plasma GLOBAL PATIENT BLOOD MANAGEMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Blood Banks Hospitals Diagnostic Clinics and Pathology Labs

Browse full TOC here

Future Outlook:

The report provides a forward-looking perspective on the Patient Blood Management market, offering insights into potential growth opportunities, emerging trends, and factors that could shape the market in the coming years. With a focus on enhancing patient safety, improving clinical outcomes, and optimizing resource utilization, the global market is poised for continued innovation and adoption of Patient Blood Management solutions.

In conclusion, the report serves as a valuable resource for healthcare providers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, providing a comprehensive analysis of market trends, challenges, and opportunities. As Patient Blood Management emerges as a cornerstone of modern transfusion medicine, it holds the potential to transform the delivery of healthcare services and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8456

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global personal emergency response system market was valued at US$ 5.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 9.70 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global phenylketonuria market was valued at US$ 592.9 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 1,697.7 million by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global vascular plugs market was valued at US$ 117 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 195.9 million by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global veterinary antibiotics market was valued at US$ 4.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.40% to reach US$ 6.23 billion by 2031.



According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global drug-eluting balloon catheters market was valued at US$ 540 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% to reach US$ 1097 million by 2031.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter