Beyond, Inc. Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb 20, with a Premarket Call on Feb 21

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc., (NYSE: BYON) (“Beyond” or the “Company”), the parent company of online furniture and home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, is scheduled to release fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, after the market closes.



The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 8:30am ET to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@beyond.com in advance.

Webcast and Replay Information

To access the live webcast, visit investors.beyond.com. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please pre-register at this link - BYON Q4 2023 Earnings Call. Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to access the live call. A replay of the conference call will be available at investors.beyond.com two hours after the live call has ended.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products they love. The Company owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and associated intellectual property. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading ecommerce website sells a broad range of quality, on-trend home products at competitive prices, including furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock and Overstock Government are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding our quarterly earnings reporting. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on October 31, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.



